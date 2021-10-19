Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Global : Launches Maritime 2.0 - a Milestone Data Services Update Supported by GraphQL

10/19/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Space-based data addresses port congestion, saves fuel for maritime vessels and streamlines today’s strained global supply chains

Today, Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced the availability of Maritime 2.0, an update to Spire’s maritime solutions that provides marine data on vessel locations, weather conditions, and global shipping activity so that organizations can optimize real-time decision making.

Supported by GraphQL, the Maritime 2.0 API services update will improve the quality of the vessel tracking Automatic Identification System (AIS) data coverage Spire provides and support new data delivery. Spire Maritime 2.0 is the first satellite AIS maritime data solution to offer GraphQL, an open-source query language.

Spire’s latest Maritime 2.0 offers:

  • Smarter, cleaner AIS data - New algorithms offer high quality, accurate vessel identification with logic to clean up duplicate data sets and create improved routing models.
  • Enhanced Global Coverage - Users will see a 20% increase in daily messages from global terrestrial data.
  • Improved, Scalable Delivery - For the first time, customers will be able to use GraphQL, deployed at other leading enterprise technology platforms including Atlassian, GitHub, New Relic, Intuit, and Shopify, to query Spire data, integrate easily with outside platforms and simplify how developers can access and iterate on data.

“Our customers have asked for more coverage, precision at scale and even cleaner data delivery,” said John Lusk, SVP of Spire Global. “We are committed to providing continuous innovation across our maritime solutions. Maritime 2.0 delivers on this promise with the data and analytics needed to address port congestion, save fuel for maritime vessels and streamline today’s strained global supply chains.”

"It has been excellent to have had access to the Beta release of the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API. As data volumes increase, customer requirements expand and diversify, and technology evolves, it is integral for data providers to continuously improve how they deliver their data. It is innovations such as the Maritime 2.0 GraphQL API that embody why Spire is a leader in AIS data and delivery,” said Ryan Lloyd, Head of Research and Development, Geollect, a geospatial company using Spire’s AIS data to map vessel locations and make global insights.

Spire’s Maritime 2.0 solution is currently available. For more information, visit https://spire.com/maritime/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organization’s the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
06:47aSPIRE GLOBAL : Launches Maritime 2.0 - a Milestone Data Services Update Supported by Graph..
BU
10/18SPIRE GLOBAL : Announces New Weather Customer, Southern Launch
BU
10/15SPIRE GLOBAL : Piper Sandler Starts Spire Global at Neutral With $6.50 Price Target
MT
10/05SPIRE GLOBAL : Chosen to Aid in Maritime Collision Avoidance Research
BU
10/05Spire Global Chosen to Aid in Maritime Collision Avoidance Research
CI
10/01Top Premarket Decliners
MT
09/29SPIRE GLOBAL : Appoints Vice President of Weather
BU
09/28SPIRE GLOBAL : Signs Partnership Deal With SpaceChain; Shares Up
MT
09/28SPIRE GLOBAL : and SpaceChain Announce New Partnership
BU
09/28Spire Global, Inc. and SpaceChain Foundation Ltd. Announce New Partnership
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 792 M 792 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,92 $
Average target price 12,83 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
William D. Porteous Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-40.86%792
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-18.69%9 176
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.72%5 226
SES S.A.1.45%4 133
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS34.94%3 337
GLOBALSTAR, INC.360.72%2 797