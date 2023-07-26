The Spire DeepVision™ platform delivers real-time weather monitoring to optimize global supply chains

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced the launch of DeepVision™, a cutting-edge weather monitoring and alerting solution designed to revolutionize global weather awareness for the energy, supply chain and logistics industries.

Powered by space-driven weather forecasts, proprietary global modelling, and sophisticated machine learning, DeepVision™ offers proactive weather monitoring and advanced insights tailored to global supply chain management. Leveraging Spire’s unmatched global weather coverage, including under-observed areas and remote regions, the solution can monitor and alert on thousands of moving or static supply chain assets, existing infrastructure, planned routes and more in real-time. With the visualization platform, customers can proactively monitor weather conditions, anticipate potential disruptions and take immediate action to mitigate risk and optimize operations across every layer of complex trade and supply networks.

“The world is witnessing an increase in extreme and high-impact weather events. Now, more than ever, businesses require highly scalable solutions that can monitor weather impacts and optimize their supply chains,” said Mike Eilts, general manager of weather and earth intelligence at Spire. “With DeepVision™, our customers can weather-proof their supply chains, allowing them to make informed decisions and enhance operational efficiencies in the face of weather-related challenges.”

DeepVision™ offers an array of features designed to empower businesses to tackle weather-related challenges with confidence including:

Customized Alerting System: Users can set specific thresholds and receive timely notifications about weather conditions that may impact their operations, allowing for proactive measures to minimize disruptions.

Suite of Advanced Global Forecasts: DeepVision™ provides detailed insights and visualizations of weather conditions along routes or specific regions of interest, enabling informed decision-making and operational optimization. The integration of machine learning principles into Spire's numerical weather models ensures highly accurate forecasts for specific points of interest.

Shipment Monitoring: Users can track weather conditions along transportation routes, including rail, road, airports, and seaports, ensuring the safety and efficiency of supply chain operations through real-time updates and proactive management of weather-related risks.

Interactive Map with Thresholds: DeepVision's interactive map offers a user-friendly interface for visualizing weather data, user-defined locations, and customizable thresholds, facilitating strategic decision-making based on accurate and relevant information.

Highly Scalable: Our solution is built to be highly performant, with capacity for any company to add up to millions of fixed or moving locations to be monitored.

Learn more about DeepVision™ at https://spire.com/weather/deepvision/.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

