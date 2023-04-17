Advanced search
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
0.6696 USD   +10.13%
Spire Global Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
Three Spire Global Satellites Successfully Launch on SpaceX Transporter-7 Mission
BU
Spire Global, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Spire Global Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results. The news release announcing the first quarter 2023 results will be disseminated on May 10, 2023 after the market closes.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023 is 877-841-2968. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is +1 201-689-8552. The conference ID for the call is 13738226. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https://ir.spire.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 106 M - -
Net income 2023 -62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 90,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 87,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 73,2%
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Average target price 2,91 $
Spread / Average Target 378%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-36.67%88
COMCAST CORPORATION8.55%160 041
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.62%7 522
SES S.A.0.16%2 945
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-22.56%1 865
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY3.60%1 747
