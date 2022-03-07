Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIR   US8485601087

SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.

(SPIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Global and SNC Announce Strategic Partnership on Space Services Program

03/07/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spire will build four 6U LEMUR satellites for SNC to conduct RF collection and analysis

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced a partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on a space services program to address a growing market need for radio frequency (RF) collection and analysis. Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions. The program will provide valuable insight into how military and government organizations can better manage RF emissions and safeguard against RF and GPS interference.

“This is an exciting and important strategic partnership for Spire, and we thank SNC for their confidence in our team and our space-as-a-service offering,” Director Intelligence Community Sales, Spire Federal Mark Carhart said. “Spire’s secure, scalable and space-proven satellite platform will enable SNC to advance its RF collection capabilities in an efficient, low-risk and cost-effective manner.”

SNC is a global aerospace and national security leader, delivering tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications in satellites and space exploration, aircraft integration, navigation and guidance systems, security and threat detection, scientific research, and infrastructure protection. A pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning, SNC brings more than 12 years of experience developing advanced algorithms, analytics, process automation and leading laboratories to the project.

“We are excited to partner with Spire and further extend our geospatial intelligence capabilities,” said SNC Executive Vice President Tim Owings. “We’re looking forward to bringing this new commercial data stream and enhanced RF awareness to our customers in the national security and defense areas.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Cambridge, Ontario, Oxfordshire, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

SNC is a trusted leader in innovative, advanced technology solutions and open architecture integrations in aerospace and national security. Best known for its unique mission applications, SNC creates customized solutions for the world’s most pressing technology challenges in the fields of aviation, national security space, electronic warfare, command and control, mission systems and inline cybersecurity. SNC is owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, and is once again recognized as a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
06:46aSpire Global and SNC Announce Strategic Partnership on Space Services Program
BU
03/03Stifel Initiates Spire Global at Buy With $6 Price Target
MT
02/24Spire Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call
BU
02/17Spire Global Appoints Chuck Cash as Vice President of Federal Sales
BU
02/14SPIRE GLOBAL : Independent auditor's report - Form 8-K/A
PU
02/14SPIRE GLOBAL, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/11Spire Global Shares Rise 5% After $8 Million Contract From NOAA
DJ
02/11Spire Gets $8 Million Contract to Provide Satellite Weather Data
MT
02/11Spire Global Awarded $8 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data
BU
02/11Spire Global, Inc. Wins $8 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -99,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float -
Chart SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Average target price 5,81 $
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Platzer Co-Founder
Thomas Krywe Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen Cappaert Chief Technology Officer
Theresa Condor Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen D. Messer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.-40.53%280
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-7.99%8 381
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.56%4 953
SES S.A.-1.26%3 309
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-15.19%2 288
GLOBALSTAR, INC.0.86%2 102