Spire Global and SNC Announce Strategic Partnership on Space Services Program

Spire will build four 6U LEMUR satellites for SNC to conduct RF collection and analysis

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced a partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on a space services program to address a growing market need for radio frequency (RF) collection and analysis. Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions. The program will provide valuable insight into how military and government organizations can better manage RF emissions and safeguard against RF and GPS interference.

“This is an exciting and important strategic partnership for Spire, and we thank SNC for their confidence in our team and our space-as-a-service offering,” Director Intelligence Community Sales, Spire Federal Mark Carhart said. “Spire’s secure, scalable and space-proven satellite platform will enable SNC to advance its RF collection capabilities in an efficient, low-risk and cost-effective manner.”

SNC is a global aerospace and national security leader, delivering tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications in satellites and space exploration, aircraft integration, navigation and guidance systems, security and threat detection, scientific research, and infrastructure protection. A pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning, SNC brings more than 12 years of experience developing advanced algorithms, analytics, process automation and leading laboratories to the project.

“We are excited to partner with Spire and further extend our geospatial intelligence capabilities,” said SNC Executive Vice President Tim Owings. “We’re looking forward to bringing this new commercial data stream and enhanced RF awareness to our customers in the national security and defense areas.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Cambridge, Ontario, Oxfordshire, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

SNC is a trusted leader in innovative, advanced technology solutions and open architecture integrations in aerospace and national security. Best known for its unique mission applications, SNC creates customized solutions for the world’s most pressing technology challenges in the fields of aviation, national security space, electronic warfare, command and control, mission systems and inline cybersecurity. SNC is owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, and is once again recognized as a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.

