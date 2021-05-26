Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Spire Healthcare Group plc
  News
  Summary
    SPI   GB00BNLPYF73

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(SPI)
European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy money

05/26/2021 | 04:55am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Fed, ECB reassurances support sentiment

* M&S hits 1-year high in early trading

* Danone slips on Berenberg downgrade

May 26 (Reuters) - European stocks held near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with gains in travel and leisure stocks offsetting losses in banks.

Global stock markets were relieved as U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance after worries about rising inflation led to a bout in market volatility earlier this month.

Similar comments from European Central Bank policymakers, including that it may be too early to discuss tapering of emergency bond purchases, helped equity markets in the region stabilize.

"I think they will be eager not to make the same mistake that they did in the last cycle. In 2011, they pre-emptively hiked rates ahead of the Fed," said Max Kettner, multi-asset strategist at HSBC Global Research.

"That was one reason for slower growth in the eurozone in pretty much the entire cycle." The STOXX 600 hit a record high on Tuesday, after having risen almost 12% this year, helped by strong earnings and optimism over re-opening of economies as the pace of COVID-19 vaccination picks up.

"We've been very risk on for the start of 2021, and we've taken quite a bit of cyclicality off our asset allocation simply because we're missing the next big catalyst on the macro side," Kettner said.

European stocks, however, are set to hold around or inch just above current record levels as the initial boost fades. A Reuters poll of strategists predicted the STOXX 600 would reach 451 points by year end, just 1.3% above Monday's close.

British retailer Marks & Spencer jumped 4.2% to a one-year high after it said it had traded well in the early weeks of the 2021-22 and that earnings would recover after reporting an 88% slump in full-year profit.

French food company Danone slipped 1% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "sell," citing the hard-to-fix low-growth nature of most of its categories.

Spire Healthcare Group jumped 24.6% after Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care said it would buy British peer for 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion). (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE -1.08% 59.69 Real-time Quote.12.24%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 5.26% 164.188 Delayed Quote.14.42%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 1.23% 64.96 End-of-day quote.4.47%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 24.35% 240.02 Delayed Quote.24.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 042 M 1 475 M 1 475 M
Net income 2021 16,1 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 035 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,0x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 774 M 1 093 M 1 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 943
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 170,67 GBX
Last Close Price 193,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Alison Dickinson Group Clinical Director
Fergus Macpherson Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC24.20%1 093
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.10.15%53 033
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.83%30 418
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION29.27%17 878
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.47%11 450
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.64%10 986