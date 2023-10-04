04 Oct 2023

New minor treatment theatre to provide NHS and private patients faster access

to a wider range of treatments

More than 5,000 additional procedures to be delivered every year, helping reduce

NHS waiting lists

Building work has commenced at Spire Claremont Hospital to convert administration offices into a new state-of-the-art surgical theatre offering minor treatments for orthopaedic, spinal, ophthalmic, dermatological, cosmetics and ear, nose and throat conditions. This £2.6m investment will create eight new local jobs and increase the number of NHS and private patients the hospital can care for by 50 percent.

Due to open in early 2024, this new minor treatment theatre - located on the top floor of the hospital - will free up the main surgical theatres, allowing consultants and their surgical teams to deliver almost 800 more complex procedures every year. By investing in new capacity like this at Spire Claremont Hospital, Spire Healthcare is doing even more to help reduce NHS waiting lists.

Tim Smith, Hospital Director at Spire Claremont Hospital said: "We know that people want fast access to high quality care, at times suited to their busy lives. At £2.6m, this is a significant investment at Spire Claremont Hospital that will help us deliver an additional 5,000 surgical procedures every year. We are proud of how we are making a positive difference to people's lives by delivering outstanding personalised care and in helping reduce the NHS waiting lists."