Spire Healthcare : £2.6m upgrade at Spire Claremont Hospital to expand patient services
October 04, 2023 at 06:16 am EDT
Share
£2.6m upgrade at Spire Claremont Hospital to expand patient services
04 Oct 2023
New minor treatment theatre to provide NHS and private patients faster access to a wider range of treatments
More than 5,000 additional procedures to be delivered every year, helping reduce NHS waiting lists
Building work has commenced at Spire Claremont Hospital to convert administration offices into a new state-of-the-art surgical theatre offering minor treatments for orthopaedic, spinal, ophthalmic, dermatological, cosmetics and ear, nose and throat conditions. This £2.6m investment will create eight new local jobs and increase the number of NHS and private patients the hospital can care for by 50 percent.
Due to open in early 2024, this new minor treatment theatre - located on the top floor of the hospital - will free up the main surgical theatres, allowing consultants and their surgical teams to deliver almost 800 more complex procedures every year. By investing in new capacity like this at Spire Claremont Hospital, Spire Healthcare is doing even more to help reduce NHS waiting lists.
Tim Smith, Hospital Director at Spire Claremont Hospital said: "We know that people want fast access to high quality care, at times suited to their busy lives. At £2.6m, this is a significant investment at Spire Claremont Hospital that will help us deliver an additional 5,000 surgical procedures every year. We are proud of how we are making a positive difference to people's lives by delivering outstanding personalised care and in helping reduce the NHS waiting lists."
Spire Healthcare Group plc published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 10:15:16 UTC.
Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom (UK) and provides a range of private healthcare services. The Company offers a range of treatments and services, such as allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, dental surgery, eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart treatments, neurosurgery and neurology, hip and knee, kidney treatments, physiotherapy, podiatry, respiratory medicine, scans and investigations, skin treatments, spinal surgery and treatments, sports science, vascular surgery, weight loss, women's health, and others. Its tests and scans include cardiac computerized tomography (CT), CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, ultrasound scans, and x-rays.