Spire Healthcare Abergele Clinic opens in North Wales after £5.5m investment

12 Mar 2024

Spire Healthcare's investment delivers greater treatment choice and faster access to healthcare for people across North Wales

Spire Healthcare Abergele Clinic is the first of a network of new community clinics

A £5.5m state-of-the-art clinic has opened its doors to patients. Spire Healthcare Abergele Clinic will provide people across North Wales faster access to a wide range of surgical treatments and diagnoses, and has created 14 new jobs in addition to the nine colleagues already in post. Patients will also have access to advanced imaging and diagnostic technology, as well as a range of experienced consultants to choose from.

Formally opened today by entrepreneur, philanthropist and Spire shareholder Steve Morgan CBE, accompanied by Spire non-executive Director Debbie White and CEO Justin Ash, the Abergele Clinic in Abergele's North Wales Business Park will deliver up to 1,500 operations every year to patients who don't require an overnight stay. People will have access to diagnostic scans, women's and men's health treatments, pain management, as well as orthopaedic, dermatological, and urological treatments. Ophthalmic treatments are also soon to be made available at the clinic.

The opening of Spire Healthcare Abergele Clinic represents an important step in broadening Spire's services, giving local people fast access to outstanding personalised care in their very own community. The Abergele clinic is part of a network of new Spire clinics being developed to complement its 39 hospitals across Wales, Scotland and England. This investment into Abergele is in addition to the £11.4m Chesney Court Outpatient & Diagnostic Centre at Spire Yale in Wrexham, which opened in February 2023.

The Spire Abergele Clinic includes space for consultations, X-rays and ultrasounds, minor procedures and a discharge suite. Specific focus has been given to ensure the comfort and safety of patients within a warm and inviting environment. A drinks station is available in the main waiting area, as are lockers where people can safety store their belongings whilst undergoing their procedures. Upon completion of their treatment, some patients will require a period of recovery and will be assisted to a recliner space in a separate recovery area prior to being discharged. People needing more complex care or treatment that requires an overnight stay, can be referred to Spire Yale Hospital in Wrexham and other surrounding Spire hospitals.

The clinic was recently pleased to have hosted a visit by David Jones, Member of Parliament for Clwyd West, where the team showed him the facilities and spoke about the investment into North Wales. Mr Jones commented: "I was very pleased to visit Spire's impressive new facility and to meet the clinical and administrative staff. Spire Abergele Clinic will be an important new element of medical care in North Wales, and I wish it well."

Steve Morgan CBE, entrepreneur and philanthropist, said: "I am delighted to join Spire Healthcare on the opening of its Spire Abergele Clinic - the first of a network of clinics to bring high-quality healthcare closer to people, where they need it most. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this exciting project to fruition."

Justin Ash, CEO of Spire Healthcare said: "We're delighted to be bringing high quality, personalised care into the community. There's nowhere better to open the first of our new clinics, than in North Wales, where we know there's demand for the care we can provide. I'm looking forward to seeing the range of treatments available increasing, and then replicating what we've achieved here at Abergele, elsewhere across Britain."