Spire Healthcare : appoints Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse

31 May 2023

Spire Healthcare, the largest independent hospital group by turnover in England, Wales and Scotland, has appointed Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse.

Prior to joining Spire, Lisa had a successful 25-year career in the NHS. Lisa is an experienced nurse and has held three executive chief nurse posts over the past 12 years. She has also held the role of chief operating officer in large acute NHS trusts.

Lisa's previous achievements include establishing the Royal Liverpool Nursing Programme and developing the Excellence in Practice Programme at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, both of which promote the development and recognition of the workforce. She was also awarded a visiting chair in health professions leadership from the University of Leeds in 2022.

Reporting to Spire's Chief Executive Officer Justin Ash, Lisa is a member of Spire's executive committee and the safety, quality and risk committee. Lisa leads a team of experienced clinical professionals who provide national support to Spire's hospitals in all areas of patient quality and safety.

Professor Lisa Grant said: "Spire Healthcare has a strong and well-understood Purpose to consistently demonstrate quality and excellence in every aspect of its business.It's exciting to join at a time of sustained growth, and to see how the skills and dedication of our 2,560 nurses to deliver high quality patient care has led to 98% of Spire's hospitals and clinics being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by health inspectors.

"A key priority for my team and I is to expand Spire's professional development and clinical learning programmes, including opportunities for the 5% of our colleagues who are apprentices. This enhanced focus on learning will continue improving the quality of patient care we deliver, and ensure it is responsive to patient need. I'm also looking forward to developing a professional recognition award for our colleagues that recognises outstanding care delivery."

Justin Ash, Chief Executive Officer at Spire Healthcare, said: "I am delighted to welcome Lisa, whose experience will be central to building on our credentials for providing high quality patient care and to championing the role of nurses at Spire. I look forward to Lisa's contributions as a valued member of Spire's senior team."