  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spire Healthcare Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   GB00BNLPYF73

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(SPI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:49:07 2023-05-31 am EDT
226.00 GBX    0.00%
06:56aSpire Healthcare : appoints Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse
PU
05/11FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
05/11Spire Healthcare say good momentum has continued in first four months
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Healthcare : appoints Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
Spire Healthcare appoints Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse
31 May 2023

Spire Healthcare, the largest independent hospital group by turnover in England, Wales and Scotland, has appointed Professor Lisa Grant as Group Clinical Director and Chief Nurse.

Prior to joining Spire, Lisa had a successful 25-year career in the NHS. Lisa is an experienced nurse and has held three executive chief nurse posts over the past 12 years. She has also held the role of chief operating officer in large acute NHS trusts.

Lisa's previous achievements include establishing the Royal Liverpool Nursing Programme and developing the Excellence in Practice Programme at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, both of which promote the development and recognition of the workforce. She was also awarded a visiting chair in health professions leadership from the University of Leeds in 2022.

Reporting to Spire's Chief Executive Officer Justin Ash, Lisa is a member of Spire's executive committee and the safety, quality and risk committee. Lisa leads a team of experienced clinical professionals who provide national support to Spire's hospitals in all areas of patient quality and safety.

Professor Lisa Grant said: "Spire Healthcare has a strong and well-understood Purpose to consistently demonstrate quality and excellence in every aspect of its business.It's exciting to join at a time of sustained growth, and to see how the skills and dedication of our 2,560 nurses to deliver high quality patient care has led to 98% of Spire's hospitals and clinics being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by health inspectors.

"A key priority for my team and I is to expand Spire's professional development and clinical learning programmes, including opportunities for the 5% of our colleagues who are apprentices. This enhanced focus on learning will continue improving the quality of patient care we deliver, and ensure it is responsive to patient need. I'm also looking forward to developing a professional recognition award for our colleagues that recognises outstanding care delivery."

Justin Ash, Chief Executive Officer at Spire Healthcare, said: "I am delighted to welcome Lisa, whose experience will be central to building on our credentials for providing high quality patient care and to championing the role of nurses at Spire. I look forward to Lisa's contributions as a valued member of Spire's senior team."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Spire Healthcare Group plc published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 10:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 299 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net income 2023 23,1 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 080 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,2x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 913 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 226,00 GBX
Average target price 280,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Cathy Cale Group Director-Medical
Lisa Grant Chief Nurse & Group Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-0.88%1 133
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.52%27 547
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-0.34%15 796
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-1.72%13 048
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.07%11 061
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.80%8 668
