  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Spire Healthcare Group plc
  News
  Summary
    SPI   GB00BNLPYF73

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(SPI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Spire Healthcare : completes £3.7 million modernisation at Bushey Hospital

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
Spire completes £3.7 million modernisation at Spire Bushey Hospital
13 Jan 2022
  • The £3.7m modernisation complete at Spire Bushey Hospital
  • Includes new CT scanner, allowing more patients to be scanned for cancer

Spire Healthcare has completed a £3.7 million refurbishment at its Bushey Hospital, one of its largest in the country.

The modernisation works are designed to provide the most comfortable and welcoming environment for patients to receive care and treatment, and to maintain the strictest standards of infection control, so crucial during the pandemic.

The works have included new treatment rooms, a new outpatients and imaging / physiotherapy reception, and general improvements and upgrades to inpatient wards and clinical support rooms.

The hospital has also unveiled a newly refurbished CT suite, which includes the latest, state-of-the art CT scanner. This will speed up diagnoses for both NHS and private patients, helping to alleviate pressure on waiting lists and reduce waiting times for a scan. It will enable up to 24 patients a day to be scanned to detect cancer, cardiac disease and urgent neurological, gynaecologicalandorthopaedic conditions.

The new scanner uses the latest technology, which means that it will take less time to complete scans, making patients' experience more comfortable and meaning more patients can be seen for a diagnosis than in the past.

Darren Rogers, Hospital Director at Spire Bushey, said: "We are absolutely committed to making sure our patients can have fast access to diagnosis and treatment, in a comfortable environment. Investing in state-of-the-art facilities like our new CT scanner, and modernising our buildings, enables us to do this.

"We are proud to have played an important role in helping to keep services going during the pandemic, when our local trust has needed to focus on treating COVID-positive patients. Our next task is to play our part in tackling waiting lists, and these improvements to our hospital help us to do this."

Disclaimer

Spire Healthcare Group plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
