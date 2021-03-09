Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spire Healthcare Group plc    SPI   GB00BNLPYF73

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(SPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/09 07:17:22 am
153.4 GBX   +1.19%
07:17aSPIRE HEALTHCARE  : invests £1.3m in new CT scanner for Norwich
PU
03/04SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Swings To Loss Amid Higher COVID-19 Hospital Admissions
MT
03/04SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Names New Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Healthcare : invests £1.3m in new CT scanner for Norwich

03/09/2021 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spire invests £1.3m in new CT scanner for Spire Norwich
09 Mar 2021

Spire Norwich hospital has unveiled a new, state-of-art CT scanner, which will speed up diagnoses for patients with cancer and other diseases.

The scanner represents a £1.3m investment by Spire Healthcare. It will enable up to 20 patients a day to receive a scan for cancer, neurological, stomach and kidney problems. At present, the hospital is supporting the NHS in responding to the pandemic, and the scanner will help provide diagnoses for both NHS and private patients. This will alleviate pressure on waiting lists and reduce the amount of time NHS patients wait for a scan.

Scans will take less time to be completed, using the new machine, in a more calming environment for patients. The scanning service currently operates during the week, but the new machine will enable the service to be extended to the weekend, if there is demand. After scans are completed, an expert member of Spire's team can provide a diagnosis and advise on the most appropriate treatment, if this is necessary.

The installation of the scanner was a complex process, which entailed teams working on site for six weeks to build it up from scratch. Strict infection control processes were put in place to keep patients and staff COVID-secure during the construction process and the teams went to considerable effort to reduce noise and disruption over the six-week period so that the hospital could continue to function normally.

Nayab Haider, Hospital Director at Spire Norwich, said: Here at Spire Norwich Hospital, we are absolutely committed to making sure our patients can have fast access to diagnosis and treatment. Investing in state-of-the-art facilities, like our new scanner, enables us to do this.

'We are proud to have played an important role in helping to keep cancer services going during the pandemic, when local trusts have needed to focus on treating COVID-positive patients. With our new scanner, we can continue to do this.'

As part of Spire's contract with NHS England to provide support during the pandemic, a chemotherapy service was established at Spire Norwich during the first wave. This enabled chemotherapy provision in the area to move from the NHS Trust to Spire. During the first peak, 60-70 patients a day were seen by the service, and up to 1,000 NHS patients a week received care at the hospital.

John Lyndon-Taylor, a patient at Spire Norwich Hospital, had not had a CT scan before and was impressed that the process was over in just 15 minutes. He said: 'I wanted to say how grateful I am to the CT team for making my appointment so relaxed and stress-free. The CT Technicians were so helpful in explaining the full process. My thanks to them all.'

Disclaimer

Spire Healthcare Group plc published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
07:17aSPIRE HEALTHCARE  : invests £1.3m in new CT scanner for Norwich
PU
03/04SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Swings To Loss Amid Higher COVID-19 Hospital Admissions
MT
03/04SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Names New Chairman
MT
03/04SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Earnings Flash (SPI.L) SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP Posts FY20 Rev..
MT
03/01SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Urban Logistics REIT Buys Logistics Site Rented To Spire Hea..
MT
02/09SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Liberum Downgrades Spire Healthcare To Hold From Buy
MT
01/05SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Jefferies Upgrades Spire Healthcare to Hold from Underperfor..
MT
2020SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Rises 9% On Securing New Contract With NHS England
MT
2020SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : In Talks With UK NHS To Extend Waiting List Management Contr..
MT
2020SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : proud to support the NHS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 854 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2020 -260 M -361 M -361 M
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,47x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 608 M 839 M 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 498
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 154,56 GBX
Last Close Price 151,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Garry Watts Non-Executive Chairman
Alison Dickinson Group Clinical Director
Fergus Macpherson Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-2.45%839
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.93%35 977
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.38%24 177
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.82%11 304
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 085
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.93%11 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ