Spire Healthcare say good momentum has continued in first four months

(Alliance News) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC said on Thursday that they were pleased with the company's performance in the first four months of the year, and that good momentum has continued from the end of last year.

Spire Healthcare are an independent London-based healthcare group.

Spire Healthcare said they expect to publish their results for the first six months of 2023 on September 14.

Spire Healthcare was trading at 0.3% higher at 239.18 pence in London on Thursday morning.

