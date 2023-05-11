Advanced search
Spire Healthcare say good momentum has continued in first four months

05/11/2023 | 05:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC said on Thursday that they were pleased with the company's performance in the first four months of the year, and that good momentum has continued from the end of last year.

Spire Healthcare are an independent London-based healthcare group.

Spire Healthcare said they expect to publish their results for the first six months of 2023 on September 14.

Spire Healthcare was trading at 0.3% higher at 239.18 pence in London on Thursday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 286 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net income 2023 26,2 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 070 M 1 350 M 1 350 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,9x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 964 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 238,50 GBX
Average target price 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Cathy Cale Group Director-Medical
Lisa Grant Chief Nurse & Group Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC4.61%1 216
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.50%30 073
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.50%17 447
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES2.59%14 042
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.14%11 668
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-5.69%9 411
