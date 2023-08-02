Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10:30:42 2023-08-02 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
59.88
USD
-3.51%
-8.18%
-13.00%
Spire : 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Delivering essential energy
Third quarter fiscal 2023 update
August 2, 2023
Participants on today's call
Suzanne Sitherwood
Steven L. Lindsey
Steven P. Rasche
President and
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
Chief Executive Officer
and Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer
2 S p i r e | T h i r d q u a r t e r f i s c a l 2 0 2 3 u p d a t e
Our future is bright
Q3 results impacted by lower utility margins and higher costs We're continuing to invest in growth Utility infrastructure upgrades, innovation Supporting the industry's bright future Executing on our Midstream strategy Centered around highly-contracted assets
Utility gas supply focused Stable earnings, LT growth opportunities We are strong and well-positioned to execute on our growth strategy
3 S p i r e | T h i r d q u a r t e r f i s c a l 2 0 2 3 u p d a t e
Gas Utilities
Solid safety, customer service, reliability and overall performance Financial results benefitting from new rates, offset by the headwinds of Mild weather 18% warmer than normal weather Partially effective weather mitigation in Alabama Higher interest costs Our focus for remainder of 2023 Continued control of O&M expenses Recovery of gas cost balances Positioning for a rebound in FY24
4 S p i r e | T h i r d q u a r t e r f i s c a l 2 0 2 3 u p d a t e
Midstream
Spire Storage Expansion of Spire Storage West remains on track Spire Salt Plains integration ongoing MoGas/Omega acquisition Planned acquisition of pipeline and attached LDC for $175M Closing expected around calendar year end Spire STL Pipeline Continues strong, reliable operations FERC certificate now permanent
5 S p i r e | T h i r d q u a r t e r f i s c a l 2 0 2 3 u p d a t e
Spire Storage expansion in Evanston, Wyo.
Disclaimer Spire Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 14:20:07 UTC.
Spire Inc. is the holding company for Spire Missouri Inc. (Spire Missouri), Spire Alabama Inc. (Spire Alabama), other gas utilities, and gas-related businesses. The Company's Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama, Spire Gulf Inc. (Spire Gulf) and Spire Mississippi Inc. (Spire Mississippi). Spire Missouri is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas. Spire Alabama is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas principally in central and northern Alabama. Spire Gulf and Spire Mississippi are utilities engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas in the Mobile, Alabama area and south-central Mississippi. Its Gas Marketing segment includes Spire Marketing Inc. (Spire Marketing), a wholly owned subsidiary providing natural gas marketing services. The Company's natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage.
Average target price
71.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+14.42% Consensus