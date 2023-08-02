Delivering essential energy

Third quarter fiscal 2023 update

August 2, 2023

Our future is bright

  • Q3 results impacted by lower utility margins and higher costs
  • We're continuing to invest in growth
    • Utility infrastructure upgrades, innovation
    • Supporting the industry's bright future
  • Executing on our Midstream strategy
    • Centered around highly-contracted assets
    • Utility gas supply focused
    • Stable earnings, LT growth opportunities
  • We are strong and well-positioned to execute on our growth strategy

Gas Utilities

  • Solid safety, customer service, reliability and overall performance
  • Financial results benefitting from new rates, offset by the headwinds of
    • Mild weather
      • 18% warmer than normal weather
      • Partially effective weather mitigation in Alabama
    • Higher interest costs
  • Our focus for remainder of 2023
    • Continued control of O&M expenses
    • Recovery of gas cost balances
    • Positioning for a rebound in FY24

Midstream

  • Spire Storage
    • Expansion of Spire Storage West remains on track
    • Spire Salt Plains integration ongoing
  • MoGas/Omega acquisition
    • Planned acquisition of pipeline and attached LDC for $175M
    • Closing expected around calendar year end
  • Spire STL Pipeline
    • Continues strong, reliable operations
    • FERC certificate now permanent

Spire Storage expansion in Evanston, Wyo.

