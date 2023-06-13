Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SR   US84857L1017

SPIRE INC.

(SR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
66.11 USD   +0.69%
04:12pSpire Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
PR
06/09SPIRE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08Spire releases Sustainability Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

06/13/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) (the "Company" or "we") today announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of the Company's common stock having an offering price of $112.0 million (the "offering"). The offering is being made as part of our existing "at-the-market" offering program (the "ATM Program").

The Company expects to enter into a terms agreement with Morgan Stanley, as underwriter, forward purchaser and forward seller, with respect to the offering, pursuant to which the underwriter will agree to purchase, and the Company and the forward seller, as applicable, will agree to sell shares of the Company's common stock having an offering price of $112.0 million (or $128.8 million if the underwriter exercises its option in full to purchase additional shares having an offering price of $16.8 million). The Company also expects to enter into a forward sale transaction under a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley, in its capacity as the forward purchaser, relating to shares of the Company's common stock having an offering price of $112.0 million, and agrees to use its commercially reasonable best efforts to enter into an additional forward sale transaction if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares, which additional forward transaction will relate to such number of additional shares. In connection with the execution of the forward sale transaction, the forward seller is expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriter in the offering shares of the Company's common stock having an offering price of $112.0 million.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreement(s) on one or more dates specified by the Company, to the forward purchaser the same number of shares of the Company's common stock that Morgan Stanley agrees to purchase from the forward seller in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the forward seller or its affiliates, unless an event occurs that requires the Company to sell common stock to the underwriter. The Company intends to use the net proceeds received upon physical settlement of the forward sale transaction(s) (or from the sale of any shares of common stock sold by the Company to the underwriter in connection with the offering) for general corporate purposes, including to fund the acquisition of MoGas Pipeline Company LLC and related businesses.

The terms agreement and the forward sale agreement will be entered into pursuant to the equity distribution agreement, dated as of February 6, 2019, as modified by a letter agreement dated May 14, 2019 and May 9, 2022, between the Company and each of the parties thereto.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-264799) and related prospectus supplement and prospectus, each filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 9, 2022. A pricing supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the pricing supplement and accompanying prospectus supplement and prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Spire
The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SR". The Company has three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment consists of the regulated natural gas distribution operations of the Company and is the Company's core business segment. The Gas Utility segment is comprised of the operations of Spire Missouri, serving St. Louis, Kansas City, and other areas in Missouri; Spire Alabama, serving central and northern Alabama; and the subsidiaries of Spire Energy South, serving the Mobile, Alabama area and south-central Mississippi. The Gas Marketing segment includes Spire Marketing Inc., which provides non-regulated natural gas services throughout the United States. The Midstream segment includes Spire Storage and Spire STL Pipeline, which are subsidiaries engaged in the storage and transportation of natural gas.

Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the terms and size of the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, if any, that represent the Company's expectations and projections for the future. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. These factors include weather conditions, economic factors, the competitive environment, governmental and regulatory policy and action, and risks associated with acquisitions and others listed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise. For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Current Report on Form 8-K filed June 6, 2023, Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. 

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
314-342-0878
Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com  

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
314-342-3300
Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-announces-proposed-offering-of-common-stock-301850017.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SPIRE INC.
04:12pSpire Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
PR
06/09SPIRE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08Spire releases Sustainability Report
PR
06/01Nick Popielski named Spire's first Vice President of Sustainability
PR
05/26Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) entered into an agreement to acquire Mogas and Ome..
CI
05/25Spire Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25Spire Agrees to Acquire Two Missouri Pipeline Operators From CorEnergy Infrastructure T..
MT
05/25Spire to acquire MoGas and Omega pipeline systems
PR
05/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Spire to $75 From $78, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/18Stifel Adjusts Spire's Price Target to $72 From $75, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer