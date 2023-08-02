Spire Inc. is the holding company for Spire Missouri Inc. (Spire Missouri), Spire Alabama Inc. (Spire Alabama), other gas utilities, and gas-related businesses. The Company's Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama, Spire Gulf Inc. (Spire Gulf) and Spire Mississippi Inc. (Spire Mississippi). Spire Missouri is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas. Spire Alabama is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas principally in central and northern Alabama. Spire Gulf and Spire Mississippi are utilities engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas in the Mobile, Alabama area and south-central Mississippi. Its Gas Marketing segment includes Spire Marketing Inc. (Spire Marketing), a wholly owned subsidiary providing natural gas marketing services. The Company's natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities