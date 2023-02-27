Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spire Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SR   US84857L1017

SPIRE INC.

(SR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
71.23 USD   -0.57%
05:02pSpire : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
02/13Spire Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire : Investor Presentation February 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Delivering essential energy

Investor Presentation

February 2023

We're a growing, financially strong

natural gas company

  • One of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across AL, MS, MO
  • Executing on our value- creation strategy
    • Growing organically
    • Investing in infrastructure
    • Innovating through technology
  • Advancing our gas-related businesses
  • Spire Marketing
  • Spire STL Pipeline
  • Spire Storage

2 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

Spire is a compelling investment

90%+ regulated

business mix

$70. B

Robust 10-year

capex plan

7-8% annual

rate base

growth

5-7%long-term

EPS growth

20

Growing

dividend for

20 consecutive years

Attractive yield

of 4.1%1

Strong ESG

performance;

commitment to carbon neutral by midcentury

1Based on $2.88 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $70.56 for the period Nov. 30, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023.

3 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

The future of natural gas is bright

  • Our industry is focused on
    • Promoting natural gas's role in economic growth, energy security and sustainability
    • Advocating for a balanced energy policy
    • Ensuring consumers have a choice
  • Reliance on abundant and domestic natural gas is large and growing
    • 187M Americans rely on safe, reliable and economical natural gas
    • 5.7M businesses use natural gas
  • Natural gas is the most affordable option
  • Our industry is investing heavily in infrastructure, efficiency and innovation

4 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

Delivering essential energy

  • Spire is committed to strong operating performance and quality service through
    • Investing in system safety, reliability, innovation and technology
    • Continued reduction in emissions
    • Managing gas costs and O&M
      to mitigate customer bill impacts
    • Expanding customer assistance programs
  • Regulatory matters largely concluded
  • We reported a solid Q1 FY23, operationally and financially

5 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

Disclaimer

Spire Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 402 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 3 764 M 3 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
EV / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 584
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SPIRE INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 71,64 $
Average target price 72,25 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suzanne Sitherwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven P. Rasche Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward L. Glotzbach Chairman
Ryan L. Hyman VP & CIO-Information Technology Services
Steven L. Lindsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRE INC.4.04%3 764
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.7.40%26 471
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION3.28%16 571
APA GROUP1.21%8 653
GAIL INDIA LIMITED7.70%8 200
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.-1.24%8 119