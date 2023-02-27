|
Spire : Investor Presentation February 2023
Delivering essential energy
Investor Presentation
February 2023
We're a growing, financially strong
natural gas company
-
One of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across AL, MS, MO
-
Executing on our value- creation strategy
-
-
Growing organically
-
Investing in infrastructure
-
Innovating through technology
-
Advancing our gas-related businesses
-
Spire Marketing
-
Spire STL Pipeline
-
Spire Storage
Spire is a compelling investment
90%+ regulated
business mix
$70. B
Robust 10-year
capex plan
7-8% annual
rate base
growth
20
Growing
dividend for
20 consecutive years
Attractive yield
of 4.1%1
Strong ESG
performance;
commitment to carbon neutral by midcentury
1Based on $2.88 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $70.56 for the period Nov. 30, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023.
The future of natural gas is bright
-
Our industry is focused on
-
-
Promoting natural gas's role in economic growth, energy security and sustainability
-
Advocating for a balanced energy policy
-
Ensuring consumers have a choice
-
Reliance on abundant and domestic natural gas is large and growing
-
-
187M Americans rely on safe, reliable and economical natural gas
-
5.7M businesses use natural gas
-
Natural gas is the most affordable option
-
Our industry is investing heavily in infrastructure, efficiency and innovation
Delivering essential energy
-
Spire is committed to strong operating performance and quality service through
-
-
Investing in system safety, reliability, innovation and technology
-
Continued reduction in emissions
-
Managing gas costs and O&M
to mitigate customer bill impacts
-
Expanding customer assistance programs
-
Regulatory matters largely concluded
-
We reported a solid Q1 FY23, operationally and financially
