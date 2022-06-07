|
Spire : Investor Presentation June 2022
Energizing the future
Investor Presentation
June 2022
Spire is a compelling investment
90%+ regulated
Robust 5-year
5-7%long-term
Growing
Strong ESG
business mix
capex plan
EPS growth
dividend for
performance;
19 consecutive
commitment to
7-8% annual
years
carbon neutral
rate base
by midcentury
growth
Attractive yield
of 3.6%1
Based on $2.74 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $75.44 for the period April 1-May 31, 2022.
Energizing the future
We remain focused on our growth strategy and commitments
Investing in infrastructure upgrades, new business and technology
Enhancing operating and service performance
Progressing on sustainability to become a carbon neutral company by midcentury
We continue to "answer every challenge" in keeping with our mission
Pursuing a fair and reasonable regulatory outcome in Missouri
Securing a permanent operating certificate for Spire STL Pipeline
Regulatory update
Missouri
Began deferral of non-operational overheads per MoPSC order
Filed new rate case to recover cost of service, earn a fair and reasonable return
$8.5M in ISRS revenue approved effective May 7
MoPSC staff issued report May 27, concluding decision to build STL Pipeline was reasonable and prudent
Alabama
Spire Gulf RSE (rate stabilization and equalization) reset effective Q1 FY22, including 9.95% ROE, 55.5% equity ratio
New Spire Alabama RSE will be effective Q1 FY23
FERC
STL Pipeline - Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) expected late Fall 2022
Spire Storage - received EIS (March) and 7(c) approval (May 19)
Missouri - 2022 rate case
On April 1, Spire Missouri filed a new general rate case, seeking recovery of:
Our full, updated cost of service, including deferred overhead costs
-
-
-
Actual capital structure
ROE in line with market averages and reflective of risk-adjusted capital costs
Procedural schedule issued May 18
Testimony due: Aug. 31 and Sept. 9
Settlement conference: Nov. 9-10
Hearings: Nov. 28-Dec. 9
25%
45%
30%
Overheads recovery
Rate of return
Rate base growth and cost of service
$152M revenue request
Rate base: $3.4B
Rate of return:
ROE: 10.5%
Equity layer: 55%
Test period: Calendar 2021
(roll forward prior case from 5/31/21)
True-upperiod end: Sept. 30, 2022
