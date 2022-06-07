Log in
    SR   US84857L1017

SPIRE INC.

(SR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/07 03:45:36 pm EDT
78.46 USD   +0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spire : Investor Presentation June 2022

06/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Energizing the future

Investor Presentation

June 2022

Spire is a compelling investment

90%+ regulated

Robust 5-year

5-7%long-term

Growing

Strong ESG

business mix

capex plan

EPS growth

dividend for

performance;

19 consecutive

commitment to

7-8% annual

years

carbon neutral

rate base

by midcentury

growth

Attractive yield

of 3.6%1

1Based on $2.74 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $75.44 for the period April 1-May 31, 2022.

2 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - J u n e 2 0 2 2

Energizing the future

  • We remain focused on our growth strategy and commitments
    • Investing in infrastructure upgrades, new business and technology
    • Enhancing operating and service performance
    • Progressing on sustainability to become a carbon neutral company by midcentury
  • We continue to "answer every challenge" in keeping with our mission
    • Pursuing a fair and reasonable regulatory outcome in Missouri
    • Securing a permanent operating certificate for Spire STL Pipeline

3 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - J u n e 2 0 2 2

Regulatory update

Missouri

  • Began deferral of non-operational overheads per MoPSC order
  • Filed new rate case to recover cost of service, earn a fair and reasonable return
  • $8.5M in ISRS revenue approved effective May 7
  • MoPSC staff issued report May 27, concluding decision to build STL Pipeline was reasonable and prudent

Alabama

  • Spire Gulf RSE (rate stabilization and equalization) reset effective Q1 FY22, including 9.95% ROE, 55.5% equity ratio
  • New Spire Alabama RSE will be effective Q1 FY23

FERC

  • STL Pipeline - Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) expected late Fall 2022
  • Spire Storage - received EIS (March) and 7(c) approval (May 19)

4 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - J u n e 2 0 2 2

Missouri - 2022 rate case

  • On April 1, Spire Missouri filed a new general rate case, seeking recovery of:
    • Our full, updated cost of service, including deferred overhead costs
    • Increased capital investment
  • Filing seeks fair and reasonable rate of return, based on
    • Actual capital structure
    • ROE in line with market averages and reflective of risk-adjusted capital costs
  • Procedural schedule issued May 18
    • Testimony due: Aug. 31 and Sept. 9
    • Settlement conference: Nov. 9-10
    • Hearings: Nov. 28-Dec. 9

25%

45%

30%

Overheads recovery

Rate of return

Rate base growth and cost of service

  • $152M revenue request
  • Rate base: $3.4B
  • Rate of return:
    • ROE: 10.5%
    • Equity layer: 55%
  • Test period: Calendar 2021
    (roll forward prior case from 5/31/21)
  • True-upperiod end: Sept. 30, 2022

5 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - J u n e 2 0 2 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spire Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 19:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
