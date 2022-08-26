Log in
    SR   US84857L1017

SPIRE INC.

(SR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-08-26 am EDT
74.57 USD   +0.15%
09:36aSpire Storage Unit Continues Expansion of Wyoming Facilities
MT
09:21aSPIRE : Investor Update - Expansion of Spire Storage
PU
09:01aSpire Storage proceeds with expansion of facilities
PR
Spire : Investor Update - Expansion of Spire Storage

08/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Expansion of Spire Storage

Investor update

August 26, 2022

Expansion rationale

  • Operations have been greatly improved to deliver reliable service
  • Storage is essential to meet seasonal gas heating demand and support intermittent renewables
  • Expanding Spire Storage West
    • Attractive complement to the growth in renewable energy
    • Minimal new storage capacity has been added in the West, despite growing demand
    • Leverages high-quality geology
  • Well positioned based on five pipeline interconnects serving nearly the entire Western U.S.

2 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r u p d a t e - A u g u s t 2 6 , 2 0 2 2

Spire Storage expansion project

  • Capital investment of $195M
    • Construction over next two years' construction seasons (April - October)
    • Addition of injection/withdrawal wells, compression, pipeline infrastructure and gas processing equipment
  • When completed, working gas capacity increased to 39 Bcf from 23 Bcf
  • Expanded facilities expected to deliver broader services and strong ROI
  • Also anticipate EPS accretion beginning in fiscal 2025
    • A portion of the additional capacity available in fiscal 2024
    • Available capacity increases in fiscal 2025
  • Financed with a balance of debt and equity (via ATM) over construction timeline
  • Expansion decision was based on three years of diligence and the following:
    • Achievement of solid operating performance and reliable service delivery
    • FERC regulatory approval (7(C) on May 19; Notice to Proceed on June 21)
    • Firming up market demand expectations
    • Refinement of construction costs and return on investment

3 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r u p d a t e - A u g u s t 2 6 , 2 0 2 2

Disclaimer

Spire Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
