Spire : Investor Update - Expansion of Spire Storage
Expansion of Spire Storage
Investor update
August 26, 2022
Expansion rationale
Operations have been greatly improved to deliver reliable service
Storage is essential to meet seasonal gas heating demand and support intermittent renewables
Expanding Spire Storage West
Attractive complement to the growth in renewable energy
Minimal new storage capacity has been added in the West, despite growing demand
Leverages high-quality geology
Well positioned based on five pipeline interconnects serving nearly the entire Western U.S.
Spire Storage expansion project
Capital investment of $195M
Construction over next two years' construction seasons (April - October)
Addition of injection/withdrawal wells, compression, pipeline infrastructure and gas processing equipment
When completed, working gas capacity increased to 39 Bcf from 23 Bcf
Expanded facilities expected to deliver broader services and strong ROI
Also anticipate EPS accretion beginning in fiscal 2025
A portion of the additional capacity available in fiscal 2024
Available capacity increases in fiscal 2025
Financed with a balance of debt and equity (via ATM) over construction timeline
Expansion decision was based on three years of diligence and the following:
Achievement of solid operating performance and reliable service delivery
FERC regulatory approval (7(C) on May 19; Notice to Proceed on June 21)
Firming up market demand expectations
Refinement of construction costs and return on investment
Disclaimer
All news about SPIRE INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRE INC.
