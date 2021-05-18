Spire : AGA Financial Forum

Stepping forward
Investor Presentation
AGA Financial Forum
May 19-20, 2021
Spire is a compelling investment
90%+ regulated
Robust 5-year
5-7%long-term
Growing
Strong ESG
business mix
capex plan
EPS growth
dividend for
performance
18 consecutive
including
7-8% annual
years
environmental
rate base
sustainability
growth
Attractive yield
of 3.5%1
1Based on $2.60 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $74.30 for the period March 1-May 14, 2021.
2 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1
Stepping forward
3 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1
Operational resilience during Feb. cold weather event
4 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1
Spire Marketing delivered
5 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Spire Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.