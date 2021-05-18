Log in
Spire : AGA Financial Forum

05/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stepping forward

Investor Presentation

AGA Financial Forum

May 19-20, 2021

Spire is a compelling investment

90%+ regulated

Robust 5-year

5-7%long-term

Growing

Strong ESG

business mix

capex plan

EPS growth

dividend for

performance

18 consecutive

including

7-8% annual

years

environmental

rate base

sustainability

growth

Attractive yield

of 3.5%1

1Based on $2.60 per share dividend and SR average stock price of $74.30 for the period March 1-May 14, 2021.

2 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1

Stepping forward

  • Executing on our strategic priorities to drive growth and advance on ESG
  • Achieved strong performance 1H FY21
    • Delivered essential energy during the February cold weather event
    • NEE of $5.12 per share reflects strong Spire Marketing results
  • Raised FY21 earnings guidance and lowered equity needs through 2023
  • Missouri rate review progressing with testimony filed May 12
  • Energy Choice legislation passed in all jurisdictions
  • Issued our 2020 CSR report

3 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1

Operational resilience during Feb. cold weather event

  • Our Missouri utilities met customer demand
    • Operational resilience reflects infrastructure upgrade investments
    • We were well-positioned with robust supply, transportation and storage
  • STL Pipeline was an important supply resource for eastern Missouri
  • Net gas costs expected to be ~$110M
    • Costs tracked and recovered via PGA
    • Spire MO arranged $250M term loan to maintain financial flexibility

4 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1

Spire Marketing delivered

  • Successfully navigated the February cold weather event
    • Well positioned with incremental storage positions
    • Experienced team served customer needs while managing through supply disruptions
    • Managed market and credit risks while capturing value and optimizing assets
    • Resulting YTD NEE of $43.1M
    • Ongoing negotiations on a handful of commercial disputes
  • Reinforces Spire Marketing strategic fit
    • Gas Marketing is largely a wholesale business serving other utilities
    • Proven value creation strategy leverages relationships and robust portfolio of storage, commodity and transportation assets
    • Provides significant opportunities for value creation in all businesses via market information, transfer of expertise and training
    • Generates earnings and cash flow that reduce equity needs and can be recycled into regulated business investments

5 S p i r e | I n v e s t o r p r e s e n t a t i o n - M a y 2 0 2 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spire Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 052 M - -
Net income 2021 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 3 849 M 3 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 583
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SPIRE INC.
Duration : Period :
Spire Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 80,45 $
Last Close Price 74,48 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Suzanne Sitherwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven P. Rasche Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward L. Glotzbach Chairman
Ryan L. Hyman VP & CIO-Information Technology Services
Steven L. Lindsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRE INC.16.30%3 849
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.15.03%25 465
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.55%19 159
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION3.23%12 872
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-5.08%9 384
GAIL INDIA LIMITED24.26%9 277