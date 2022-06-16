Log in
    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:20 2022-06-16 am EDT
226.90 GBX   -1.43%
Spirent CF400 Appliance Delivers Accelerated, Scalable Network Performance and Security Validation

06/16/2022 | 08:10am EDT
New solution provides industry’s highest test tool encryption performance

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, is significantly extending the cybersecurity testing capabilities of its CyberFlood security and application performance test solution with the introduction of the CF400 Appliance. This new ultra-high performance platform accelerates the validation of hyperscale networks and security controls required to support the rapidly expanding volume of encrypted traffic and increased cybersecurity requirements of large enterprises and telco carriers.

Spirent’s CF400 Appliance is the industry’s first network security and application delivery test platform to provide 400G of application traffic and 200G of encrypted traffic performance testing capabilities, including full HTTP/3 testing in a single appliance. The ability to combine the CF400 with previous platforms enables customers to grow their test capabilities gradually and protect their existing investments without forklift upgrades.

“Cloud computing, IoT and a hyper-connected digital economy have been straining enterprise IT resources and rapidly increasing the performance demands from today’s security solutions. Organizations are under tremendous pressure to make the right security investments to ensure their networks are scalable and secure for their business-critical applications,” said Spirent’s Sashi Jeyaretnam, Sr. Director of Product Management for Security Solutions. “Spirent continues to deliver innovation by enabling organizations to optimize and accelerate their cybersecurity testing in the most cost-effective manner without any compromises, while ensuring a long-term return on such investments.”

Internet traffic is growing tenfold and next-generation firewall (NGFW) and application delivery controller vendors are building new devices to combat the dynamic growth in encrypted traffic. Hyperscale network operators from larger enterprises and carriers are preparing for unprecedented traffic volumes and ever-expanding attack surfaces and threat vectors across their complex, hybrid networks.

“The Spirent CF400’s modular appliance architecture provides the flexibility to stack multiple appliances together in a single test system to validate the performance limits of multi-terabit-scale, app-centric infrastructures. The solution greatly simplifies high-performance security testing, especially with its automated goal-seeking capabilities which automatically determine peak performance, allowing users to greatly reduce test time to determine best performance for their unique configuration and traffic loads,” said Jeyaretnam.

The CF400 appliance combined with the CyberFlood application helps network equipment manufacturers to shorten development time and sales cycles by showcasing differentiation. It enables hyperscale network operators to mitigate security risks by making informed investment choices in order to deliver high end-user application performance and QoE.

There is a live demonstration of the solution at Tokyo Interop 2022 in the Information-Technology Promotion Agency (IPA) booth #4T32 with key partner Toyo and leading security vendors.

For more information about CyberFlood and the CF400, visit: https://www.spirent.com/products/cyberflood-security-test.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
