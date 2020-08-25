Log in
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
Spirent Communications : Major U.S. Military Agency Chooses Spirent Federal for Anechoic Chamber Testing

08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) test solutions, was recently awarded a contract to support anechoic chamber testing for a major U.S. military agency.

Spirent’s GSS9790 Multi-Output, Multi-GNSS RF Constellation Wave-Front Simulator will be used as the signal generator attached to multiple transmission antennas for broadcast into the chambers. Within this design, the antennas are structurally distributed to represent the correct arrival vectors of the simulated satellite signals on the device under test, creating the most realistic test environment possible. In addition, the GSS9790 supports interference sources located anywhere in the chamber to imitate different threat scenarios.

“Interference can threaten GNSS signals in multiple ways. We recognize the need for controlled, repeatable conditions to combat these threats. The GSS9790 delivers all the tools needed to successfully mitigate them,” explains Jeff Martin, VP Sales.

The Spirent GSS9790 supports classified Y-code, SAASM, and M-code and can be found in key government labs across the country. To learn more visit www.spirentfederal.com/gps/products/gss9790/.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics, and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com.


© Business Wire 2020
