SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
Spirent Communications : Solution Simplifies Testing for Public and Hybrid Clouds

09/30/2020 | 08:07am EDT

TestCenter Virtual delivers new network functions and emulation capabilities via AWS Marketplace

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of Spirent TestCenter Virtual in AWS Marketplace. The cloud-enabled offering of one of the company’s flagship test solutions helps reduce testing complexity for public & hybrid clouds by accelerating the development, testing, and deployment cycles for network services and applications that run on this diversified ecosystem.

Network equipment manufacturers and cloud service providers are leveraging continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) in AWS for their product and service verification. Spirent TestCenter Virtual helps accelerate product verification through an improved CI/CD process. The application simplifies the verification of network services that run on AWS and private hybrid clouds through its ability to run endpoints in both domains simultaneously and by enabling the onboarding of unique new network functions such as network protocol emulation.

For enterprises, TestCenter Virtual is accelerating the migration of applications and services from private infrastructure to public and hybrid clouds, while assuring network performance through the ability to run continuous validation and regression in the cloud. It also helps ensure scalability, reliability, and performance of SD-WAN infrastructure and mission-critical applications moving from Enterprise premises to the cloud by augmenting traditional infrastructure testing and assurance techniques with enhanced methodologies to address new service and application layer challenges.

Himanshu Shah, VP of Engineering at Alkira said “We leverage TestCenter Virtual in AWS to assure control plane and data plane performance of our flagship solution Alkira CSX (Cloud Services Exchange). Spirent’s virtual solution helps accelerate our performance testing cycles, enabling us to quickly and efficiently deliver the unified multi-cloud network with an integrated network services marketplace that our customers demand.”

“TestCenter Virtual in AWS helps customers to quickly and efficiently start assuring performance of their networked services in complex topologies spanning public, private clouds and physical environment,” said Prashant Gupta, Senior Product Manager at Spirent. “With the powerful combination of accelerated testing cycles, and optimized application and network performance, scale and resiliency through continuous regression and validation capabilities, it’s an invaluable tool for developers looking to reduce time to market and ensure performance of cloud applications in a multitude of real-world scenarios.”

For more information about Spirent TestCenter Virtual, visit www.spirent.com/products/testcenter-virtual-ethernet-ip-testing, or the TestCenter Virtual page at AWS Marketplace.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
