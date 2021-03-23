Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spirent Communications : GNSS Simulator Enhanced with Unrivalled Update Rate and Interference Testing Capabilities

03/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enhancements benefit U.S. military high-dynamic applications and MGUE developers

Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leading provider of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) test solutions, announces several new enhancements to its GSS9000 Series constellation simulator that benefit the U.S. military and prime government contractors. These enhancements offer unrivalled precision and realism in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signal simulation.

The first enhancement is a doubling of the software and hardware update rate to 2 kHz: a 2 kHz simulation iteration rate provides GSS9000 users with the ability to improve accuracy of simulated trajectories without compromising performance. This is of particular benefit to military high-dynamic applications, such as space missions and hypersonic or spinning vehicles, such as missiles. A high-rate iteration of the simulation motion models and pseudorange calculations is needed to allow determination of spin rotational direction. The GSS9000 now supports execution of these calculations against current scenario run-time at .5 millisecond intervals.

“The 2 kHz simulation iteration rate provides significant benefits to Spirent Federal’s U.S. government customers,” said Roger Hart, Director of Engineering for Spirent Federal. “With effectively zero latency for hardware-in-the-loop simulation, our customers are positioned for success in their ultra-high-dynamic applications. This level of accuracy is unmatched in the industry.”

Multi-faceted interference testing enhancements now give the GSS9000 even greater power and flexibility. Extended interference ground transmitter (GTx) capabilities allow larger or denser jamming fields to be produced. Spirent has increased the carrier offset range from ±5 to ±25 MHz to support interference testing on wide spectrum signals, increased bandwidth resolution and repetition rates, and added variable bandwidth control on additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN). The GSS9000 supports Blue Force Electronic Attack (BFEA) jamming waveforms, allowing users to create scenarios to test military GPS user equipment (MGUE) TRD (technical requirements document) threshold and objective requirements. Additionally, a new advanced spoofing feature supports repeaters/meaconing; spoofer transmitters can now be enabled as ground-based repeaters.

“Our jamming and spoofing simulation enhancements underscore Spirent’s commitment to be first to provide new capabilities to our customers, so as military PNT equipment evolves, our customers’ testing can stay ahead of that evolution,” stated Jennifer Smith, Spirent Federal’s Director of Business Development. “These interference GTx capabilities add to our already-robust MNSA M-code test environments to greatly benefit MGUE developers and integrators.”

The third enhancement is an extended scenario duration of 65 days. In a simulation environment, where control and repeatability are key for a realistic representation of the mission, reducing the number of user inputs is essential. The new update will use the same initial conditions for the simulation throughout the duration of testing to deliver uninterrupted high-performance simulation.

The enhancements to the Spirent GSS9000 series will be available to new and existing customers at the beginning of Q2, 2021. For more information, visit the GSS9000 Series product page.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
09:16aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : GNSS Simulator Enhanced with Unrivalled Update Rate an..
BU
03/18SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : octoScope introduces scriptMachine for improved contro..
PU
03/18SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/18SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : Doubling of Update Rate Enables Spirent's Flagship GNS..
BU
03/11SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : Reports Higher FY20 Profit On Strong Lab, Live Assuran..
MT
03/05SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : Acquisition of octoScope, Inc.
PU
03/05SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS  : Buys US Tech Firm in Up to $73 Million Deal
MT
02/245G TELCO CLOUD : Charting Paths from Fragmentation to Fruition
PU
02/23TESTING TIME-SENSITIVE NETWORKING OV : Time Synchronization (802.1AS)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 385 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2020 60,8 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net cash 2020 173 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 1 463 M 2 029 M 2 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 271,87 GBX
Last Close Price 240,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Updyke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paula Bell Executive Director, COO & Chief Financial Officer
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC-9.09%2 121
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.12.40%208 598
ERICSSON AB16.76%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.02%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.20%30 738
NOKIA OYJ9.27%24 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ