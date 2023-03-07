Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Spirent Communications plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
2023-03-07
184.15 GBX   -12.73%
04:46aSpirent Communications profit up in 2022; expects revenue fall in 2023
AN
04:42aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo Falls
DJ
02:45aSpirent Communications Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
Spirent Communications profit up in 2022; expects revenue fall in 2023

03/07/2023 | 04:46am EST
(Alliance News) - Spirent Communications PLC on Tuesday proposed a higher annual payout as profit and revenue grew in 2022, but it expects revenue to fall in 2023 due to delays in customers' decision-making.

Spirent is a Crawley-based provider of testing, analytics and security for telecommunications networks.

The company said pretax profit in 2022 grew by 11% to USD114.6 million from USD103.6 million in 2021, while revenue climbed 5.5% to USD607.5 million from USD576.0 million. The orderbook grew 6.8% to USD288.1 million from USD269.8 million.

Spirent proposed a final dividend of 4.94 pence per share, up 13% from 4.37p a year prior. This takes the total dividend to 7.57p per share for 2022, up 12% from 6.76p.

The company noted that there were delays to some of its customers' decision-making in fourth quarter of 2022. "We expect a more challenging first half of 2023," it added, saying that its business drivers remain intact.

Spirent expects revenue to fall slightly in 2023, but it expect to maintain its gross margin with effective supply chain management. "The group's track record in navigating challenging markets, balance sheet strength, rigorous discipline on cost control and the diversified strengths of our portfolio, leave us well positioned to benefit when the current macro headwinds abate," it said.

Spirent shares were 13% lower at 183.12 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 501 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2022 78,0 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net cash 2022 165 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 1 280 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 568
Free-Float 97,9%
Spirent Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 211,00 GBX
Average target price 276,58 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Updyke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paula Bell Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Larson Chief Technical Officer & General Manager
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC-18.91%1 540
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.3.74%201 842
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.99%44 582
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.17.49%43 104
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.20.48%32 695
NOKIA OYJ5.81%27 109