Spirent Federal Presents Multiple Technical Papers at Joint Navigation Conference 2022

Spirent Federal engineers will lecture on GPS M-Code, CRPA, & Flex Power testing

Spirent Federal, the leading provider of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) test equipment, will present technical papers and demonstrate new capabilities at the ION Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) 2022, June 6-9, in San Diego, California. Sponsored by the Military Division of the Institute of Navigation (ION), JNC is the largest U.S. military PNT conference of the year, with government, joint service and industry participation.

Spirent Federal’s technical presentations take place Thursday, June 9.

Director of engineering, Roger Hart, speaks at 10:35 AM on GPS military code (M-Code) testing.

At 10:55 AM, Christopher Hogstrom, product development manager, demonstrates testing GPS anti-jamming technology, controlled reception pattern antennas (CRPA), with Spirent signal simulators.

Riley Jacobson, software engineer, shares the final Spirent presentation of the 2022 conference at 11:15 AM. He will discuss Spirent Federal’s automated solution for Flex Power, which is the reallocation of transmit power among individual signals in modernized GPS satellites, providing a countermeasure against GPS jamming.

Spirent Federal will also provide an exclusive first look of in-the-field spoofing testing capabilities. Email us to schedule a demo time.

“Spirent has supported the military PNT community across five decades, and we will continue to develop our partnerships at JNC each year,” said Ellen Hall, president/CEO of Spirent Federal. “We invite attendees to visit our booth, #300, in the exhibit hall to see a customized demonstration.”

Visit https://spirentfederal.com/events/joint-navigation-conference/ for more information.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

