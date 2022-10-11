Advanced search
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
2022-10-11
256.80 GBX   -0.31%
08:13aSpirent and Nokia Collaborate to Demonstrate 800G Interoperability Public Test
BU
08/17FTSE 100 to Edge Higher, Tracking Global Gains; Inflation Accelerates
DJ
08/11SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Spirent and Nokia Collaborate to Demonstrate 800G Interoperability Public Test

10/11/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Ensuring deterministic, efficient networks and best possible customer experiences for the future

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that it joined forces with Nokia to successfully demonstrate 800G interoperability in data center environments. The public demonstration showcased the viability of Nokia’s next-generation high-speed Ethernet devices in ensuring the cloud’s Ethernet backbone’s readiness to support the massive capacity demands of today and the future.

The interoperability testing was conducted at the recent Nokia SReXperts Americas event, leveraging Spirent’s award-winning B2 800G Appliance and the Nokia 7750 Service Routing (SR) platform powered by Nokia's FP5 network processor silicon. The demonstration featured Nokia generating 1.6Tbps of data through two Nokia 7750 SR series routers using 800G QSFP-DD DR8 optical transceivers. High-density 800G testing in a highly flexible, multi-rate 2U B2 test platform enables service providers and network operators to deploy muti-rate networking infrastructure to meet growing demand for network bandwidth. Nokia’s industry leading innovative FP5 silicon is the first network processor silicon for high-performance routing to enable a successful transition to the 800G ecosystem.

“Spirent has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite that leverages our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Cloud & IP Product Management at Spirent. “This latest successful 800G demonstration with Nokia to validate their FP5 network processing silicon and 7750 SR platform’s capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800G ports will ensure successful deployments of this complex new technology, while enabling Nokia’s customers to build deterministic, efficient high-speed networks to meet future needs and deliver high-quality user experiences.”

Nokia offers a full suite of 800G enabled systems, scaling from linecards with 36x 800G QSFP-DD to fixed systems with 36x 800G QSFP-DD and 48x 800G QSFP-DD, including many smaller steps in between for the right scale power, capacity, and economics.

“For today’s IP networks to enable tomorrow’s applications, faster is better but it’s not enough,” said Ken Kutzler, VP of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia. “These networks must also be deterministic, secure, efficient, and consumable. Our high-profile demonstration with Spirent helped validate the market readiness of our FP5 silicon – the heart of Nokia’s IP service routing platforms – to deliver the right foundation to ensure IP networks can efficiently scale, evolve, and stay ahead of shifting market demands.”

For more information, visit:

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 508 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2022 83,6 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net cash 2022 173 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 568
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 257,60 GBX
Average target price 297,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Updyke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paula Bell Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Larson Chief Technical Officer & General Manager
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC-6.73%1 725
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-36.45%163 902
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.44%37 886
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-23.84%33 313
NOKIA OYJ-19.31%24 459
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-31.54%22 649