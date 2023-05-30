Xona Space Systems Certifies Spirent's Low Earth Orbit SatNav Constellation Simulator

The Spirent simulator emulates Xona navigation signals and enables robust, accurate testing before full satellite constellation deployment

Spirent, the leading global provider of test and assurance solutions, is pleased to announce SimXona, an industry-first Xona satellite constellation simulator, has been fully certified by Xona Space Systems. Xona is developing PULSAR™, a commercial positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service built on a backbone of low Earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. Xona’s patented high-powered smallsat signals will improve PNT resilience and accuracy by augmenting global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as GPS, while operating with an independent navigation and timing system architecture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005195/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Spirent will launch SimXona at the ION Joint Navigation Conference, June 12-15, 2023, in San Diego, California, and will be accepting orders in Q2 2023.

“Xona launched the first-ever dedicated LEO PNT satellite into orbit in May 2022, allowing our next-gen technology to be utilized, but live-sky testing is only available for a few minutes per day,” explained Bryan Chan, Xona Co-founder & VP of Business Development. “Since the full constellation takes time to deploy, Spirent signal simulators are vital for developers and integrators. Spirent has been a valued partner as they have prioritized providing a trusted test solution for OEMs who want to integrate Xona signals now. Spirent’s flexible software-defined architecture enabled a quick and robust implementation, and we were impressed by the results of our certification.”

“Spirent’s dedication to innovation is underscored by our partnership with Xona. With Xona’s formative advancements in LEO PNT in the commercial sphere, and ongoing GPS modernization efforts, it’s an exciting time for those of us whose core mission is to optimize and secure PNT,” stated Rob VanBrunt, President/CEO of Spirent Federal. “The options for layered PNT solutions are growing—along with the need for interference and NAVWAR testing—and Spirent’s purpose-built equipment is meeting these expanding requirements through unrivaled performance and interoperability. Deterministic simulation unique to Spirent solutions ensures fidelity is never compromised and test results are accurate.”

SimXona can simulate the Xona LEO constellation today—on its own, and in concert with Spirent’s comprehensive PNT and threat simulation capabilities. Spirent has developed LEO simulation solutions for both the military and commercial sectors, including modeling software that combines the simulation of precise LEO orbits and highly accurate GNSS signals, delivering greater realism for applications that have no margin for error. Contact Spirent Federal to discuss testing requirements.

Contact Xona to learn more about PULSAR™.

About Xona Space Systems, Inc.

Xona Space Systems is developing the first ever independent high-performance satellite navigation and timing system designed to meet the needs of intelligent systems. Delivered via a secure, high-power signal from Xona’s low Earth orbit satellites, the patent-pending Pulsar™ service aims to enable the next wave of connected technology. Learn more at www.xonaspace.com or follow Xona Space Systems on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly-owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005195/en/