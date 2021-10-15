Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aero supplier Spirit says it took action over parts obtained indirectly from MPS

10/15/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita

(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems said on Friday it did not buy parts directly from an Italian sub-contractor under scrutiny over flawed parts on Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, but had taken action over parts Spirit had purchased indirectly.

On Thursday, Boeing said some 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly made over the past three years. They were supplied by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), as a sub-contractor to Italy's Leonardo.

Reuters on Thursday reported that Boeing had also contacted aerostructures maker Spirit in March to warn it not to use parts supplied by MPS.

On Friday, Spirit said that from March through July, Boeing had issued communications to its supply chain, including Spirit, identifying possible flawed parts dating back to 2017.

"Upon receipt of information from Boeing identifying parts from sub-tier suppliers which used MPS, Spirit took appropriate action," the company said in an emailed statement.

In its March warning, Boeing asked Spirit to use alternative suppliers as it continued an audit of MPS, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The planemaker had also asked Wichita-based Spirit to trace any MPS parts it had used back to 2017 and to treat them as "suspect nonconforming," meaning they would be subject to further checks.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:16pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Statement on Possible Flawed Parts from MPS
BU
01:59pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Opens National Defense Prototype Center Supporting $1 Billion Defense..
MT
01:06pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Opens National Defense Prototype Center
BU
01:11aBoeing Warned Spirit AeroSystems Of Substandard Parts From Italian Subcontractor
MT
10/14AIRBUS : Maker of plane parts Boeing calls flawed supplied Spirit, others - sources
RE
10/12SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Liebherr to supply thrust reverser actuation system for Rolls-Royce P..
AQ
10/07SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Credit Agreement Amendment (Form 8-K)
PU
10/07SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. Completes the Syndication of A $600 Million Term Loan Facility..
CI
10/07SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : How Modern Defense Platforms Harness the Latest Technology
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 938 M - -
Net income 2021 -392 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 4 657 M 4 657 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 44,17 $
Average target price 55,96 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Suchinski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Kevin Matthies Chief Technology & Quality Officer, Senior VP
Samantha J. Marnick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.13.00%4 657
SAFRAN-1.75%56 262
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED2.73%35 037
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-9.71%22 183
HEICO CORPORATION1.53%17 513
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.23%13 249