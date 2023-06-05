Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  17:53:25 05/06/2023 BST
28.13 USD   -1.21%
02:01pSPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
06/03Spirit Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Spirit To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
06/02Boeing CEO says fixing supply chain constraints is 'frustratingly slow'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Spirit Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023

06/05/2023 | 05:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE: SPR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Spirit, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spirit-class-action-submission-form?prid=40252&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Spirit includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 5, 2023

Aggrieved Spirit investors only have until July 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-spirit-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-5-2023-301842385.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:01pSPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fra..
PR
06/03Spirit Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inves..
PR
06/02Boeing CEO says fixing supply chain constraints is 'frustratingly slow'
RE
06/02SPR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Spirit Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, ..
PR
06/01Boeing CEO 'not overly anxious' about Chinese narrowbody jet
RE
06/01Spr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors ..
PR
05/30ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. I..
PR
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Hol..
PR
05/30BofA Securities Adjusts Spirit Aerosystems Holdings' Price Target to $25 From $26, Keep..
MT
05/30Spr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 in the ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer