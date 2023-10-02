Shares of industrial and transportation companies retreated after a mixed factory survey.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey rose to 49% last month from 47.8% in August, the 11th consecutive month in negative territory, which is the worst streak for the index since the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

Aircraft fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems said Chief Executive Tom Gentile has departed the company and resigned from the board of the aerospace supplier.

The United Auto Workers reached a labor agreement with Volvo Group's Mack Trucks late Sunday, avoiding a potential strike.

Strikes continue at Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis factories in the most significant labor dispute in Detroit in a generation.

Spending on construction projects rose 0.5% in August to $1.98 trillion, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

