Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
30.24 USD   -2.36%
04:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR
PR
05:45aSpr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
06/14SPR ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SPR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR

06/15/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Spirit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 13, 2023, media outlets reported that The Boeing Company ("Boeing") would likely have to reduce deliveries of its 737 Max airplane in the near term because of a problem with a part manufactured by Spirit. Boeing stated that Spirit had informed it that a "non-standard" manufacturing process was used on two fittings in aft fuselages. 

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $7.38 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc---spr-301852457.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Hol..
PR
05:45aSpr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors ..
PR
06/14SPR ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Spirit AeroSystems ..
PR
06/14The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Spr)
PR
06/14Spirit AeroSystems to Build New Composite Fuselage for the New HondaJet | Spirit AeroSy..
AQ
06/13Spirit Aerosystems : to Build New Composite Fuselage for the New HondaJet
PU
06/13Spr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 in the ..
PR
06/12SPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fra..
PR
06/12Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Spirit Investors of a Lead Pla..
PR
06/10Spirit Shareholder Action Reminder : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Enc..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer