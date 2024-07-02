Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) to The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Spirit shareholders will receive, for each of their shares of Spirit common stock, a number of shares of Boeing common stock equal to an exchange ratio calculated as $37.25 divided by the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) of Boeing common stock over the 15-trading-day period ending on the second trading day prior to the closing (the "Closing Price"), subject to a floor of $149.00 per share of Boeing common stock and a ceiling of $206.94 per share of Boeing common stock. Spirit shareholders will receive 0.25 shares of Boeing common stock for each of their shares of Spirit common stock if the Closing Price is at or below $149.00, and 0.18 shares of Boeing common stock for each of their shares of Spirit common stock if the Closing Price is at or above $206.94. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

