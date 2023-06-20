Advanced search
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
30.92 USD   +2.25%
09:00aSPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
01:11aSpirit Aerosystems : moving forward with first phase of NASA Sustainable Flight National Partnership
PU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Spirit Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

06/20/2023 | 09:00am EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR).

Class Period: April 8, 2020April 13, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Spirit investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 13, 2023, after the market closed, Boeing announced that it would halt deliveries of its 737 MAX aircraft due to a supplier quality problem. According to an article by Barron's, Boeing issued a statement stating that "the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes." The same day, Bloomberg identified Spirit as the supplier of the faulty part. Several media outlets reported the details of the quality problem. An article by Reuters reported that "[t]he problem involves the installation of two fittings that join the aft fuselage made by Spirit to the vertical tail, which were not attached correctly to the structure of the fuselage before it was sent to Boeing." Reuters also reported that "Spirit said it is working to develop an inspection and repair for the affected fuselages" and that "the problem is believed to date back to 2019."

On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $7.38, or 20.7%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit's financial results; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spr-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301853649.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer