Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
30.24 USD   -2.36%
05:46aSPR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Spirit Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR
PR
06/15Spr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Spirit Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spirit-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40874&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Spirit between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-spirit-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-5-2023-301852628.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:46aSPR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Spirit Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, ..
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spirit AeroSystems Hol..
PR
06/15Spr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors ..
PR
06/14SPR ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Spirit AeroSystems ..
PR
06/14The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Spr)
PR
06/14Spirit AeroSystems to Build New Composite Fuselage for the New HondaJet | Spirit AeroSy..
AQ
06/13Spirit Aerosystems : to Build New Composite Fuselage for the New HondaJet
PU
06/13Spr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 in the ..
PR
06/12SPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Securities Fra..
PR
06/12Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Spirit Investors of a Lead Pla..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer