    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
SPR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Spirit investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/spirit-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40470&wire=4

SPR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Spirit during the relevant time frame, you have until July 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spr-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845616.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
