Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday postponed providing a forecast for 2024 after customer Boeing was barred from raising its 737 MAX production following a mid-air cabin panel blowout. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
Equities
SPR
US8485741099
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 07:35:58 am
|26.71 USD
|-4.74%
|26.94
|+0.86%
|01:32pm
|Spirit Aero postpones 2024 forecast
|RE
|01:19pm
|US FAA CHIEF WHITAKER SAYS SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS IS INCLUDED IN ITS…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|206.1 USD
|-0.26%
|+0.70%
|126 B $
|26.71 USD
|-4.74%
|-0.19%
|3 099 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-15.95%
|3 099 M $
|+11.13%
|79 085 M $
|+12.21%
|63 104 M $
|+6.78%
|23 795 M $
|+3.42%
|22 295 M $
|+9.86%
|12 297 M $
|-20.52%
|11 022 M $
|+1.42%
|8 641 M $
|-.--%
|7 350 M $
|-23.98%
|6 748 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Nyse
- News Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
- Spirit Aero postpones 2024 forecast