Spirit AeroSystems : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend 071322

07/13/2022 | 08:04am EDT
WICHITA, Kan., July 13, 2022 -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2022.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

###

Contacts:

Media:
(316) 523-5197
Forrest.s.gossett@spiritaero.com

Investor Relations:
(316) 523-704
investorrelations@spiritaero.com

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions.Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 191 M - -
Net income 2022 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -48,4x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 3 349 M 3 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 16 100
Free-Float 70,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Suchinski Vice President-Quality
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Kevin Matthies Senior VP, Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Samantha J. Marnick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
