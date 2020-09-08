Log in
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems : Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the 8th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 2:15 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-executive-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-laguna-conference-301125745.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


© PRNewswire 2020

