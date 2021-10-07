Spirit AeroSystems : How Modern Defense Platforms Harness the Latest Technology

Caption: Listen in as experts discuss how digital engineering and advanced manufacturing impact the development and sustainment of modern defense platforms. Video courtesy of the Air Force Association.

Two areas of technology are of critical strategic importance to the nation: digital engineering and advanced manufacturing. Digital engineering enables platforms to be designed and tested without ever hitting a production line, where advanced manufacturing takes those concepts and brings them into the physical world.

Together, they accelerate the development process, shorten the learning curve, reduce parts count, cut lifecycle costs and improve operational performance.

Join Dr. Joel Mozer, Chief Scientist of the U.S. Space Force, as he moderates a discussion between Eric Hein, Vice President for Defense Advanced Development and Space Programs at Spirit AeroSystems, Wallis Laughrey, Vice President of Strategy and Chief Transformation Officer with Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Renee Pasman, Director of Integrated Systems with Lockheed Martin's Skunkworks.

By watching the session, you can expect to learn: