    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems : How Modern Defense Platforms Harness the Latest Technology

10/07/2021
How Modern Defense Platforms Harness the Latest Technology
Three experts talk digital engineering and advanced manufacturing at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference

Caption: Listen in as experts discuss how digital engineering and advanced manufacturing impact the development and sustainment of modern defense platforms. Video courtesy of the Air Force Association.

Two areas of technology are of critical strategic importance to the nation: digital engineering and advanced manufacturing. Digital engineering enables platforms to be designed and tested without ever hitting a production line, where advanced manufacturing takes those concepts and brings them into the physical world.

Together, they accelerate the development process, shorten the learning curve, reduce parts count, cut lifecycle costs and improve operational performance.

Join Dr. Joel Mozer, Chief Scientist of the U.S. Space Force, as he moderates a discussion between Eric Hein, Vice President for Defense Advanced Development and Space Programs at Spirit AeroSystems, Wallis Laughrey, Vice President of Strategy and Chief Transformation Officer with Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Renee Pasman, Director of Integrated Systems with Lockheed Martin's Skunkworks.

By watching the session, you can expect to learn:

  • How the most cutting-edge advancements within digital engineering and advanced manufacturing affect platforms today and in the future
  • How we maintain our advantage in an environment where expansion and transfer of technologies happens rapidly and globally
  • What skills and cultural shifts are most needed within the workforce to continue developing and to sustain these technologies

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:26:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
12:27pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : How Modern Defense Platforms Harness the Latest Technology
PU
11:16aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 3
BU
10/06American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems to meet Biden Dec. 8 vaccine deadline
RE
10/05CRANFIELD UNIVERSITY : Cranfield joins state-of-the-art R&D centre for next-generation aer..
AQ
10/01SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Wins Contract to Upgrade Boeing 757 Cargo Fleet for Chinese Carrier S..
MT
09/30SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Announces Agreement to Upgrade 757 Fleet for SF Airlines in China
BU
09/30SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : positions for continued growth and diversification of its business ac..
PU
09/30SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments ..
AQ
09/30Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Approves the Creation of Three Divisions
CI
09/30Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 997 M - -
Net income 2021 -389 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 4 996 M 4 996 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Suchinski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Kevin Matthies Chief Technology & Quality Officer, Senior VP
Samantha J. Marnick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.21.23%4 996
SAFRAN-4.96%54 174
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED5.13%35 856
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-10.38%21 997
HEICO CORPORATION1.89%17 186
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.11.98%13 708