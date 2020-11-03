Spirit AeroSystems : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

?>
11/03/2020 | 08:55am EST

Third Quarter 2020

Earnings Review

Tom Gentile

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Suchinski

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

November 3, 2020

Summary of Recent Events

  • Continued actions on labor and non-labor cost reductions; reduction of 8,000 commercial employees and $1 billion of annualized cost savings
  • Encouraged by progress on the 737 MAX return to service
  • Mutually terminated $420 million Asco acquisition
  • Raised $900 million of first lien senior secured debt
    • $400 million term B credit facility and $500 million notes due 2025
    • Terminated 2018 credit facility and repaid term loans
  • Closed acquisition of select assets of Bombardier aerostructures on October 30, 2020 for cash consideration to sellers of $275 million, down from original $500 million

2

Bombardier Select Assets Acquisition

Aerostructures and Aftermarket Facilities in Belfast, Casablanca & Dallas

Belfast, United Kingdom

Casablanca, Morocco

Dallas, United States

Strategic Transformation

  • Significant work content on growing programs including Airbus A220
  • Diversifies end-customer exposure with additional Airbus content
  • Provides cutting-edge carbon fiber / resin transfer infusion capability
  • Increases recurring, high-margin MRO and aftermarket content
  • Secures exclusivity on Bombardier's business jet programs and is now one of their largest suppliers
  • Expands low-cost country footprint with world-class Morocco facility

Overview

  • Total enterprise value of $865 million, which includes:
    • Cash consideration to sellers of $275 million
    • Assumption of net pension liabilities valued at ~$300 million(1); $130 million of which will be paid one year after closing
    • Assumption of Government repayable investment obligations valued at ~$290 million(1)
  • Estimated 2020 adjusted EBITDA* multiple of 11.8x (2)
  • Expected synergies of 6%
  • Post-synergy2020E adjusted EBITDA* multiple of 7.3x (2)
  1. Valued as of September 30, 2020 on a basis consistent with GAAP
  2. See appendix for additional details regarding EBITDA

3

*Non-GAAP measure. Definitions, reconciliations, and further disclosures regarding this non-GAAP measure are appended to this document.

Revenue

$ millions

$1,920

$806

3Q'193Q'20

  • Lower production on 737 program due to the MAX grounding and impacts of COVID-19
  • All commercial production deliveries decreased as a result of COVID-19
  • Delivered 15 737 shipsets compared to 154 in Q3 2019
  • Overall deliveries of 206 shipsets compared to 437 in Q3 2019

Fewer deliveries due to production rate reductions related to

737 MAX grounding & COVID-19 impacts

4

Adjusted EPS (fully diluted)*

$ per share

Adjusted*

$1.38

$0.12 adjustment:

-

Acquisition impacts

GAAP

-

VRP expenses

$1.26

Adjusted*

$(1.34)

$0.16 adjustment:

GAAP

-

Acquisition impacts

$(1.50)

-

Restructuring costs

3Q'19

3Q'20

-

VRP expenses

Impacted by forward losses resulting from customer rate decreases

and significant production rate reductions

5

*Non-GAAP measure. Definitions, reconciliations, and further disclosures regarding this non-GAAP measure are appended to this document.

Free cash flow*

$ millions

$214

($72)

3Q'19

3Q'20

  • Significantly less revenue resulting from production rate decreases across all commercial programs
  • Negative working capital requirements
  • Q3 2019 included a $123 cash advance received as part of April 2019 MOA with Boeing
  • Improved from Q2 2020
  • Favorable cash tax in Q3 2020

Impacted by negative working capital requirements

6

*Non-GAAP measure. Definitions, reconciliations, and further disclosures regarding this non-GAAP measure are appended to this document.

Cash and Debt Balances

$ millions

Cash

Debt

$3,403

$2,995

$1,947

~$2,000

+$900 New Debt

$1,441

$625

-$275 Bombardier

$3,895

$900

2Q'20

3Q'20

3Q'20

3Q'20

3Q'20

2Q'20

Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

  • Raised $900 of first lien senior secured debt; terminated 2018 credit facility
    • New debt of $900 not included in Q3 balances
    • Repayment of term loans under 2018 credit facility of ~$430 reflected in Q3 balances
  • Terminated $420 Asco acquisition
  • Reduced Bombardier purchase price from $500 to $275; paid on October 30, 2020

Financing activity, Asco acquisition termination and Bombardier purchase price

reduction increased liquidity and flexibility going into the future

(1)

Adjusted for $900 received from capital raise less $275 payment for Bombardier acquisition, both of which occurred after Q3'20

(2)

Adjusted to reflect $900 capital raise. Funds were not received until after Q3'20

7

*Non-GAAP measure. Definitions, reconciliations, and further disclosures regarding this non-GAAP measure are appended to this document.

Segment Revenue and Operating Margin

$ millions

Fuselage

Propulsion

Wing

$1,005

$421

$521

$391

$171

$168

3Q'19

3Q'20

3Q'19

3Q'20

3Q'19

3Q'20

11%

(23)%

21%

(9)%

14%

(14)%

Excess capacity costs of $42

Excess capacity costs of $18

Excess capacity costs of $13

Forward losses of $92

Forward losses of $15

Forward losses of $22

Revenue & Operating Margin significantly impacted by lower

production rates & COVID-19

8

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-LookingStatements:

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, but are not limited to, the following:

  1. the timing and conditions surrounding the return to service of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the grounding on production rates for the aircraft;
  2. our reliance on Boeing for a significant portion of our revenues;
  3. our ability to continue to grow our business and execute our growth strategy including our ability to enter into profitable supply arrangements with additional customers;
  4. the business condition and liquidity of Boeing, Airbus and other customers and their ability to satisfy their contractual obligations to the Company;
  5. demand for our products and services and the effect of economic or geopolitical conditions, or other events, such as pandemics, in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally;
  6. the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including on the demand for our and our customers' products and services, on trade and transport restrictions, on the global aerospace supply chain, on our ability to retain the skilled work force necessary for production and development and generally on our ability to effectively manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations;
  7. the certainty of our backlog, including the ability of customers to cancel or delay orders prior to shipment;
  8. our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, margins, and revenue under our contracts, and the potential for additional forward losses on new and maturing programs;
  9. our ability and our suppliers' ability to accommodate, and the cost of accommodating, changes in the build rates of certain aircraft;
  10. competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate, including in-sourcing by commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturers;
  11. our ability to successfully negotiate, or re-negotiate, future pricing under our supply agreements with Boeing, Airbus and other customers;
  12. our ability to effectively assess, manage, and integrate the acquisition of select assets of Bombardier along with other acquisitions that we pursue, and generate synergies and other cost savings therefrom, while avoiding unexpected costs, charges, expenses, and adverse changes to business relationships and business disruptions;
  13. the possibility that our cash flows may not be adequate for our additional capital needs;
  14. our ability to avoid or recover from cyber-based or other security attacks and other operations disruptions;
  15. legislative or regulatory actions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our operations;
  16. the effect of changes in tax laws and rates including as a result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and our ability to accurately calculate and estimate the effect of such changes;
  17. any reduction in our credit ratings;
  18. our dependence on our suppliers, as well as the cost and availability of raw materials and purchased components;
  19. our ability to recruit and retain a critical mass of highly skilled employees;
  20. our relationships with the unions representing many of our employees, including our ability to avoid labor disputes and work stoppages with respect to our union employees;
  21. spending by the U.S. and other governments on defense;
  22. pension plan assumptions and future contributions;
  23. the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; and any difficulties or delays that could affect the Company's ability to effectively implement the remediation plan, in whole or in part, to address the material weakness identified in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, as described in Item 9A. "Controls and Procedures" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019;
  24. the outcome or impact of ongoing or future litigation, claims, and regulatory actions, including our exposure to potential product liability and warranty claims;
  25. our ability to continue selling certain receivables through our supplier financing programs;
  26. our ability to access the capital markets to fund our liquidity needs, and the costs and terms of any additional financing;
  27. any regulatory or legal action arising from the review of our accounting processes;
  28. potential impacts on the Company and the jurisdictions it operates relating to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, including potential changes to the Department of Defense budgets and spending; and
  29. the risks of doing business internationally, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, impositions of tariffs or embargoes (including recent contemplated actions by the World Trade Organization and any retaliatory actions from other jurisdictions), trade restrictions, compliance with foreign laws, and domestic and foreign government policies.

These factors are not exhaustive and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are

inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review carefully the section captioned "Risk

Factors" in the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, for a more complete discussion of these and other factors that may affect our business.

9

Non-GAAP Measure Disclosure

Management believes the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures used in this report provide investors with important perspectives into the company's ongoing business performance. The company does not intend for the information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. Other companies may define and calculate the measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies.

EBITDA. EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company has chosen to present an estimated EBITDA multiple related to the acquisition purchase price in order to provide investors with additional useful information. The Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure used to evaluate operating performance, and the measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the industry, but this figure should not be considered in isolation.

Expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA is based, in part, on the Bombardier sellers' management accounts for the period from January 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020, which were prepared under the Bombardier sellers' accounting methodologies and control. There can be no assurances as to how those management accounts will correspond to our accounting methodologies. The remainder is based on Spirit management's expected adjusted EBITDA performance of the business for the remainder of 2020, which is subject to risks including those contained in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes various items that are not considered to be directly related to our operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EPS as a measure of business performance and we believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP cash from operating activities (generally referred to herein as "cash from

operations"), less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes Free Cash Flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for stockholders, debt repayments including capital leases, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities. Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity.

10

Non-GAAP Measure Disclosure

11

Non-GAAP Measure Disclosure

Normalized Segment Margins

($ in millions)

For the Three Months

Ended

As Percentage

October 1, 2020

of Revenue

Fuselage systems

Operating earnings

($96.7)

-23.0%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

8.8

Forward loss, net

(92.0)

Total adjustments

($83.2)

Normalized fuselage operating earnings

($13.5)

-3.2%

Propulsion systems

Operating earnings

($15.6)

-9.1%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

(4.6)

Forward loss, net

(14.9)

Total adjustments

($19.5)

Normalized propulsion operating earnings

$3.9

2.3%

Wing systems

Operating earnings

($23.2)

-13.8%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

0.4

Forward loss, net

(21.5)

Total adjustments

($21.1)

Normalized wing operating earnings

($2.1)

-1.2%

Total segment (Fuselage, Propulsion, Wing, Other)

Operating earnings

($116.4)

-14.4%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

4.6

Forward loss, net

(128.4)

Total adjustments

($123.8)

Normalized total segment operating earnings

$7.4

0.9%

12

Non-GAAP Measure Disclosure

Normalized Segment Margins

($ in millions)

For the Three Months

Ended

As Percentage

July 2, 2020

of Revenue

Fuselage systems

Operating earnings

($251.5)

-76.9%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

(31.1)

Forward loss, net

(155.1)

Total adjustments

($186.2)

Normalized fuselage operating earnings

($65.3)

-20.0%

Propulsion systems

Operating earnings

($17.3)

-10.2%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

(5.1)

Forward loss, net

(16.2)

Total adjustments

($21.3)

Normalized propulsion operating earnings

$4.0

2.4%

Wing systems

Operating earnings

($42.5)

-34.7%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

(1.6)

Forward loss, net

(22.8)

Total adjustments

($24.4)

Normalized wing operating earnings

($18.1)

-14.8%

Total segment (Fuselage, Propulsion, Wing, Other)

Operating earnings

($303.3)

-47.1%

Adjustments to normalize earnings:

Cumulative catch-up adjustment, net

(37.7)

Forward loss, net

(194.1)

Total adjustments

($231.8)

Normalized total segment operating earnings

($71.5)

-11.1%

13

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:54:03 UTC

