UK SPACE CONFERENCE, BELFAST, Northern Ireland, November 21, 2023 - Skyrora and Spirit AeroSystems have announced a collaboration on orbital launch capability. The companies celebrated the announcement on the conference's opening day in Belfast, home to Spirit's largest UK manufacturing facility.

UK-based, launch-vehicle manufacturer, Skyrora is developing an agile, end-to-end, launch service to provide access to space for small satellites globally. Having conducted a test launch of the suborbital Skylark L vehicle in October 2022, as part of the company's incremental learning approach to launch, Skyrora is well on track to become the first UK company to vertically launch satellites from the UK, expecting to conduct up to 16 launches per year once operating at scale.

"This alliance is a real testament to the strides Skyrora has made, and continues to make, towards our mission of being the first British company to launch from UK soil. It will allow us to renew our focus on localising our supply chain as much as possible, which is a key part of our mission to create a responsible and sustainable approach to orbital launch," said Volodymyr Levykin, CEO and Founder, Skyrora.

"By collaborating with innovative partners like Spirit, Skyrora will be able to access manufacturing and testing capacity right here in the UK. Historically, space has not been an environmentally friendly industry, but we are committed to being a responsible player that continues to foster talent and skills nationally as the ambitious new space economy goes from strength to strength," Mr Levykin added.

Spirit's presence in UK space is growing. Its broad offering of highly adaptive manufacturing and testing solutions in metallics and composites, at both its Scotland and Northern Ireland facilities, brings significant industrial capacity to Skyrora's launch proposition. Leveraging Spirit's aerostructures expertise, the companies will explore opportunities to transition Skyrora's orbital launch vehicles from development to full-scale production.

"Through our support of innovative, sustainable, space technologies and clusters, we can add real value to building UK launch capability. Spirit's role will be to fully industrialise Skyrora's future production requirements, ensuring a smooth path from development to manufacture," said Sir Michael J Ryan CBE, Vice President, European Space and Defence, Spirit AeroSystems.

"The UK Space Conference provides a fantastic platform for companies like ours to cement relationships enabling commercial success within the sector including, importantly, UK launch activity," Sir Michael added.

The UK Government has made orbital launch a key priority, with the National Space Strategy outlining plans to secure an increased portion of a global space economy expected to be worth £490 billion by 2030. "This collaboration between Skyrora and Spirit clearly demonstrates the attractiveness of the UK's thriving launch sector and the growing interest from both UK-based and international companies," said Matt Archer, Director of Launch, UK Space Agency.

"Relationships such as this will not only build our domestic spaceflight capability but also help deliver Government's ambition for the UK to be Europe's leading provider of small satellite launch by 2030, creating highly skilled jobs and local opportunities across the UK," Mr Archer added.

Collaborative goals also include the research of space technologies, particularly in additive manufacturing. Skyrora will provide Spirit with access to Skyprint 2, the largest in-house hybrid 3D printer of its kind in Europe. Located in Skyrora's manufacturing facility just outside Glasgow, research enabled by Skyprint 2 has the potential to unlock a localised supply chain to reduce costs and lead times for Spirit, bolster industrial cooperation, and promote growth within the UK space sector.

About Skyrora Limited

Headquartered in Scotland with facilities located across Europe, Skyrora Ltd. designs, manufactures, and deploys launch vehicles for small satellite manufacturers looking to access space. Skyrora's strategy is to take an incremental 'step-by-step' approach to allow for critical testing and de-risking, utilizing proven technology in combination with advanced additive manufacturing methods. Having received €3 million of co-funding from the European Space Agency (ESA) as part of the ESA Boost! Programme, Skyrora are well on track to becoming the first UK company to vertically launch satellites from the UK. Learn more atskyrora.com or follow us onFacebook,Instagram,LinkedIn,Twitter, orYouTube.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions.Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

