  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44:30 2023-04-14 pm EDT
28.46 USD   -20.06%
01:16pSpirit Aerosystems : Statement on 737
PU
01:13pSpirit Aerosystems Shares Fall 20% on Delays for Some 737 Max Deliveries to Boeing
MT
01:06pWall St falls as Fed seen on track to hike rates; banks shine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit AeroSystems : Statement on 737

04/14/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
Spirit has notified our customer, Boeing, that we have identified a quality issue on the aft fuselage section of certain models of the 737 fuselage that Spirit builds. This is not an immediate safety of flight issue. We have processes in place to address these of types of production issues upon identification, which we are following. Spirit is working to develop an inspection and repair for the affected fuselages. We continue to coordinate closely with our customer to resolve this matter and minimize impacts while maintaining our focus on safety.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 17:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 377 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -220x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 3 740 M 3 740 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 235
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 35,60 $
Average target price 40,23 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Suchinski Vice President-Quality
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Black Sean Senior Vice President-Engineering, R&D
Samantha J. Marnick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-4.17%3 740
SAFRAN18.05%64 763
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.19.70%41 152
HEICO CORPORATION10.04%20 341
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.10.43%17 922
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD1.82%16 706
