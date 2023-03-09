Spirit AeroSystems : Updated Spirit AeroSystems Statement on 787

Updated Spirit AeroSystems Statement on 787



On February 23, Boeing halted 787 deliveries, claiming an "analysis error" by Spirit. Based on our review, we are confident there was not an analysis error by Spirit. We will continue working cooperatively with Boeing in order to resume 787 deliveries.

