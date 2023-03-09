Advanced search
    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
33.69 USD   +0.24%
Spirit AeroSystems : Updated Spirit AeroSystems Statement on 787

03/09/2023 | 07:15am EST
Updated Spirit AeroSystems Statement on 787

On February 23, Boeing halted 787 deliveries, claiming an "analysis error" by Spirit. Based on our review, we are confident there was not an analysis error by Spirit. We will continue working cooperatively with Boeing in order to resume 787 deliveries.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
03/06Boeing, Airbus pair up to bid for UK's helicopter contract
RE
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
03/01Evoqua Water Technologies Acquires Texas-Based Industrial Water Treatment Service Busin..
MT
03/01Bernstein Downgrades Spirit Aerosystems Holdings to Market Perform From Outperform, Adj..
MT
03/01Joramco Named as Spirit AeroSystems Authorized MRO Center in Middle East
BU
02/24Industrials Pare Losses as Investors Digest Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/24Spirit AeroSystems Statement on 787 | Spirit AeroSystems
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 393 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -210x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 3 546 M 3 546 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 18 235
Free-Float 71,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,69 $
Average target price 40,62 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Suchinski Vice President-Quality
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Black Sean Senior Vice President-Engineering, R&D
Samantha J. Marnick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.13.82%3 546
SAFRAN14.98%60 304
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.21.42%41 740
HEICO CORPORATION12.30%20 616
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.10.96%18 029
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD10.08%17 841