    SPR   US8485741099

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
30.92 USD   +2.25%
Spirit AeroSystems : moving forward with first phase of NASA Sustainable Flight National Partnership

06/20/2023 | 01:11am EDT
PARIS AIR SHOW - June 20, 2023 - Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. announced today that the company is moving forward in NASA's Sustainable Flight National Partnership as a key partner in the Hi-Rate Composite Aircraft Manufacturing (HiCAM) project.

"Spirit is leveraging extensive experience as a global leader in composite structures technology development and our commercial design-build production capabilities to take a leading role in NASA's HiCAM public-private partnership, a vital cornerstone to create an affordable sustainable future for aviation," said Sean Black, Spirit senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief engineer. "At Spirit AeroSystems, we are committed to sustainable practices in our work and in our communities. Spirit team members in the U.S., supported by expertise and capability in the U.K., will help NASA and partners develop the next generation of composite primary airframe structures, which have the potential to help reduce aviation carbon emissions."

Spirit is among 14 organizations awarded NASA contracts for initial development of the HiCAM project.

The NASA HiCAM project is aimed at reducing the cost and increasing the production rate of composite structures made in the United States, seeking dramatic improvement in manufacturing rates. Lighter weight composite airframes will lead to reduced fuel usage and reduced emissions, which will make commercial aviation more environmentally sustainable.

NASA says that the organizations awarded contracts are supporting evaluation and development of high-rate manufacturing concepts at small scales, including experiments in material processing, assembly techniques, inspection, and structural performance. 

At the conclusion of this phase of the project, HiCAM will select the most promising concepts for further development, after which will follow a full-scale demonstration of fuselage and wing components by 2028. The demonstration articles will be fabricated using one of or a combination of the three main areas of HiCAM research: thermoplastic composites, resin-infused composites, and next-generation thermoset composites.

Pending results of annual federal budget negotiations, NASA says its plans to invest $184 million in HiCAM while partner organizations are expected to contribute $136 million, resulting in a total project operating budget of $320 million.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), is a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] ("Spirit AeroSystems").

###

Media: Forrest Gossett

(316) 523-5197

forrest.s.gossett@spiritaero.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Avey

(316) 523-7040

investorrelations@spiritaero.com

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the timing and conditions surrounding the full worldwide return to service (including receiving the remaining regulatory approvals) of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; our reliance on Boeing for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to execute our growth strategy, including our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, and revenue under our contracts; demand for our products and services and the effect of economic or geopolitical conditions in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally; our ability to manage our liquidity, borrow additional funds or refinance debt; and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not exhaustive, and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer