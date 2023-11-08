By Ben Glickman

Spirit AeroSystems will launch a $1.2 billion private placement of senior secured notes, effectively pushing out certain debt maturities by five years.

The Wichita, Kan.-based airplane-part manufacturer said the proceeds from the private offering, as well as cash on hand, would be used to fund a tender offer for whatever is outstanding on its $1.2 billion in notes due 2025. The new notes will be due 2030.

The company said any remaining proceeds from the offering would be used for general corporate purposes.

