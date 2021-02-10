Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results February 23

02/10/2021 | 03:24pm EST
WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the consolidation of the acquisition of select assets of Bombardier Aerostructures, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Time Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Time.

That presentation will be broadcast online. It will include charts and a question-and-answer session. The company's news release detailing the results will also be available. The live audio stream and slide presentation can be accessed February 23, 2021, at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are urged to check the web site in advance to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream and slide presentation.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-february-23-301226311.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


© PRNewswire 2021
