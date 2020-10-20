Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results November 3

10/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] will release its third quarter 2020 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Time Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about third quarter 2020 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Time.

That presentation will be broadcast online. It will include charts and a question-and-answer session. The company's news release detailing the results will also be available. The live audio stream and slide presentation can be accessed November 3, 2020, at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are urged to check the web site in advance to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream and slide presentation.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-november-3-301156054.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems

© PRNewswire 2020

