09:50 ET -- Spirit AeroSystems is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Boeing said over the weekend that it is reworking 50 undelivered 737 MAX jets after a Spirit AeroSystems employee recently found misdrilled holes on some fuselages, a new production snafu for the aircraft manufacturer. Spirit AeroSystems, which has been at the center of quality issues affecting 737s, supplied the fuselages. Boeing said that the issue could delay some deliveries in the near term and that existing 737s can keep flying. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

02-05-24 1005ET