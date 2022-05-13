Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 03:47:32 pm EDT
16.98 USD   +3.82%
03:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds BKI, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05/12SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Spirit Airlines plans June vote on Frontier's merger offer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BKI, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/13/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BKI by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, BKI shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share of BKI common stock owned in a mix of cash (80%) and stock (20%), subject to proration.  If you own BKI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bki 

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SAIL by Thoma Bravo.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAIL shareholders will receive $65.25 in cash for each share of SAIL common stock owned.  If you own SAIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sail

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of SAVE with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAVE shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.09 based upon Frontier's May 12, 2022 closing price of $8.34.  If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of EXTN with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock owned.  If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-bki-sail-save-and-extn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301547162.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
03:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds BKI, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
05/12SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Spirit Airlines plans June vote on Frontier's merger offer
AQ
05/11Spirit Airlines sets June 10 date for shareholder vote on Frontier deal
RE
05/11Spirit Airlines sets June 10 date for shareholder vote on Frontier deal
RE
05/10Sun Country Air backs rival's merger, plans to stay independent
RE
05/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds SAIL, SAVE, EXTN and ATRS Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
05/06JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Spirit Airlines to $24 From $29, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
05/06MKM Partners Lowers Price Target for Spirit Airlines to $23 From $26, Maintains Neutral..
MT
05/05Spirit CEO says JetBlue wants to stop Spirit-Frontier merger
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.
More recommendations