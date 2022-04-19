Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
25.58 USD   +2.12%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds MSP, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
Uber, Lyft and Disney end mask mandates as COVID cases fall
RE
Spirit Airlines trims spring, summer schedule to avoid disruptions - WSJ
RE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MSP, SAIL, SAVE, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/19/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) 

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned.  If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SAIL by Thoma Bravo.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAIL shareholders will receive $65.25 in cash for each share of SAIL common stock owned.  If you own SAIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sail

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of SAVE with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAVE's shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.67 based upon Frontier's April 18, 2022 closing price of $11.26.  If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of EXTN with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock owned.  If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-msp-sail-save-and-extn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301528328.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
