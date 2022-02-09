Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAVE, TLMD, ALJJ, ECOL, EYES

02/09/2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)'s sale to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ)'s sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Phoenix Color Corp., to Lakeside Book Company. If you are an ALJ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)'s sale to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash. If you are a US Ecology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES)'s merger with Nano Precision Medical, Inc. If you are a Second Sight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors worldwide who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-save-tlmd-aljj-ecol-eyes-301479106.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
